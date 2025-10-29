Samsung is finally making a PC version of its Android browser

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Internet is launching on PC for the first time as a beta program starting October 30.

The desktop browser will offer continuity features between the Android and PC versions, making bookmarks, history, and Samsung Pass data consistent across both platforms.

The Samsung Internet for PC beta is opening for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users in the US and Korea first, with wider expansion to follow.

Samsung Internet is an underrated mobile browser that is slowly gaining popularity among Android fans. The browser offers unique features that give it a leg up over competitors, like customizable homepages, password-protected tabs for privacy, and an AI-powered Browsing Assist feature. So far, Samsung Internet has been limited to mobile devices, but that’s changing with a new beta version for PC.

Samsung is opening a beta program for Samsung Internet on PC starting tomorrow, October 30. It’s initially limited to Windows 10 and Windows 11 users in the US and Korea, but Samsung says it will expand to more users in the future. The release aims to provide a first-party browser offering to Windows users and improve continuity between Samsung phones and PCs.

Samsung also sells a line of thin-and-light Galaxy Book laptops, and the Samsung Internet beta could help the brand’s overall ecosystem. Competitors like Apple and Google offer their own browsers for macOS and ChromeOS that sync with their mobile phones and other devices. Soon, the same could be true of Galaxy Book laptops and Galaxy phones.

Samsung is specifically touting the continuity features of Samsung Internet, which can sync data between the mobile and PC versions of the browser. Bookmarks, browsing history, and the Samsung Pass autofill and password manager will be consistent across Samsung Internet on both platforms. Previously, Samsung Internet mobile users needed to install a Chrome extension on desktop to sync their bookmarks between their Windows PC and Android phone.

The company is also targeting booming the AI browser space. Microsoft and Google both have AI features in Edge and Chrome, respectively, and OpenAI recently launched its ChatGPT Atlas browser. Samsung Internet for PC will challenge these offerings with Galaxy AI features built in, including Browsing Assist. This tool can summarize and translate anything on the web opened in Samsung Internet.

Privacy and security are key perks of using Samsung Internet on mobile, and that will translate to the desktop beta. Samsung is offering a Privacy Dashboard that gives users an insight into their web security in real time. Plus, the company says Samsung Internet for PC is built with anti-tracking features by default.

Keep an eye out for the Samsung Internet for PC beta starting tomorrow on Windows. Users will need a PC running Windows 10 version 1809 or later, or any Windows 11 build, to test out Samsung’s new desktop browser.

