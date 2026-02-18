Survey shows most of you had no clue about this useful Samsung audio feature

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Samsung debuted per-app volume controls on its phones way back in 2019. This feature, called Separate App Sound on Samsung devices, is available via the Sound Assistant app. Several other brands have embraced this feature over the years, too.

Colleague Joe Maring recently discovered Separate App Sound on his Galaxy phone and gave us a rundown of how it works. He also included a poll to find out how many readers actually knew about this option. Well, here’s how you answered this survey.

The vast majority of polled readers had no idea this feature existed on Samsung phones. Almost 75% of respondents said they didn’t know about this audio option.

I don’t blame you if you didn’t know about Separate App Sound. This feature isn’t actually built into Samsung’s software. Instead, you’ll need to download the firm’s Sound Assistant app to access and use it. I reckon more people would be aware of this option if it were integrated into One UI itself rather than being part of the Good Lock suite of apps.

Reader p2kpradeep also suggests that Samsung needs to do a better job of making people aware of this feature: Wonder why such a unique feature wouldn’t be marketed/spoken about more by Samsung. As a Samsung user for several years, even I was unaware of this. Find it very strange. Meanwhile, ~25.4% of surveyed readers said they were aware of this feature. Some reader comments suggest that this is a key reason why they’re still using Galaxy phones.

User Efe Chief says this is one of the few things keeping him on Samsung phones: This is the main reason Im still with Samsung. I use this all the time. However, if Samsung doesn’t upgrade the battery on the Z8, im going to buy another brand. Ill just learn to live without it. Reader montisaquadeis said they’ve been using this feature for years now: Been using this feature via “Sound Assistant” for YEARS at this point one of the MAIN reasons I have stuck to Samsung all these years. I love playing games and running with my own music for example. It’s worth reiterating that other smartphone manufacturers have also embraced per-app volume controls. Xiaomi built this option into its phones back in 2020, while OnePlus, OPPO, vivo, and realme have embraced this option in recent years. So you aren’t losing out by switching from Samsung to these brands.

Nevertheless, I hope the likes of Google and Motorola are next to offer per-app volume controls on their phones. In fact, this was one of the top features I wanted to see in Android 16 back in 2024.

