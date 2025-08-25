Not just phones and TVs: Samsung is bringing 7 years of updates to more devices

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has announced that it’s bringing One UI and seven years of updates to its smart appliances.

One UI on these appliances will bring a design in line with mobile devices, along with Now Brief and other features.

Meanwhile, the update policy applies to Wi-Fi-enabled appliances launched in 2024 or later.

Samsung made tech headlines a few years ago when it announced seven years of OS and security updates for its phones. The company has since extended this update policy to tablets and TVs. Now, it’s bringing One UI and seven years of updates to a ton of appliances.

Samsung confirmed in a blog post that it was bringing the One UI platform to a variety of smart appliances. The company says this will bring “consistent design elements and functionality.”

The company specifically notes that One UI on its smart appliances will include Bixby, the Gallery app, Samsung TV Plus, and improved SmartThings functionality (e.g., Family Care, Pet Care, Home Care). Furthermore, Samsung says Now Brief will come to supported appliances in 2026. Now Brief will show info types like the weather, family schedules, and suggested recipes. It’ll even display home insights, such as how much time is left on the washing machine.

The Galaxy maker says its smart appliances will also receive seven years of updates. This applies to Wi-Fi-enabled appliances launched in 2024 or newer. The update policy kicks in from the device’s initial launch. Furthermore, Samsung reserves the right to skip updates due to hardware restrictions, specifically pointing to factors like memory and chip performance. Samsung will kick things off next month with an update coming to refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, and more.

Nevertheless, I’m glad to see Samsung stepping things up in the smart appliance arena. The One UI platform and apps should make for a more seamless, consistent experience across various devices. However, the long-term update policy is another compelling reason to get these devices, giving you some peace of mind regarding support.

