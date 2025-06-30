Got a Galaxy phone? Samsung says you should turn on these security features now!

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has advised Galaxy users to activate a set of security features to protect their phones in case of theft.

Most of these features made their way to Samsung devices with the One UI 7 update.

The company says more Galaxy devices will get these features in the future.

Samsung is asking Galaxy users to activate a set of security features on their phones. The company says that because phone theft incidents are rising worldwide, all Galaxy users must have the company’s anti-theft features enabled to protect their devices.

With the release of its Android 15-based One UI 7 update, Samsung updated a bunch of theft protection and anti-robbery features on its phones. These include the following: Theft Detection Lock: This is essentially an Android feature, available on devices with Android 10 or higher. It uses AI to detect if someone has snatched your phone from your hand and tried to run, bike, or drive away with it. Your phone’s screen will instantly lock if Theft Detection Lock is triggered, protecting it from unauthorized access.

This is essentially an Android feature, available on devices with Android 10 or higher. It uses AI to detect if someone has snatched your phone from your hand and tried to run, bike, or drive away with it. Your phone’s screen will instantly lock if Theft Detection Lock is triggered, protecting it from unauthorized access. Offline Device Lock: Again, this is an Android feature and isn’t Samsung-specific. Offline Device Lock automatically locks your screen to help protect your data even when your device is off the grid or in the wrong hands by detecting multiple failed authentication attempts.

Again, this is an Android feature and isn’t Samsung-specific. Offline Device Lock automatically locks your screen to help protect your data even when your device is off the grid or in the wrong hands by detecting multiple failed authentication attempts. Remote Lock: Remote Lock is also part of the Android suite of security features and lets you lock your phone screen with your phone number and a quick security challenge using any device. To enable any of the above features, navigate to Settings > Security and privacy > Lost device protection > Theft protection.

Moreover, Samsung is also encouraging users to activate Identity Check, which ensures that biometric authentication is completed to change important security settings when your device is outside of a trusted location. Head to Settings > Security and privacy > Lost device protection > Theft protection > Identity Check to enable the feature on your Samsung phone. You can then add your “Safe places,” which are essentially locations where your biometrics won’t be required to change sensitive information.

Samsung also highlighted Security Delay in its blog post. The feature is part of Identity Check and initiates a one-hour waiting period if someone tries resetting your device’s biometric data, turning off Identity Check, changing lock screen settings, turning off Find My, or editing your safe places. This gives you time to lock your phone remotely in case of theft.

Samsung says these features are currently available on the following devices, with more Galaxy phones in line to get them in the near future: Galaxy S25 series

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S22 series Have you activated these security features on your Galaxy devices, or have you ever had to use any of them? Let us know in the comments section.