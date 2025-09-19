Your Samsung phone and watch could soon warn you of Alzheimer's disease

The Galaxy maker elaborated on this approach in its post:

Recalling and repeating short sentences can evaluate short-term memory-related brain regions, while assessing speech fluency and accuracy reveals the state of language ability. Likewise, the regularity and variety of app and messaging use, along with call frequency, can offer insights into social networks and the brain’s executive functions.

In short, the study demonstrated that brain regions responsible for language and short-term memory — typically impaired by Alzheimer’s disease — can be assessed through voice data. The findings also indicate that declines in social and behavioral abilities are associated with patterns of app use, messaging and call frequency.