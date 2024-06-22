Samsung just (accidentally) confirmed the Galaxy Watch Ultra name

TL;DR Samsung has outed the Galaxy Watch Ultra name on its regional websites.

The company also accidentally confirmed a 47mm size and LTE support.

The new smartwatch is expected to launch at Samsung’s Unpacked event in July.

Samsung is expected to hold its Unpacked event next month, and we’ve heard rumors about a variety of devices. One persistent wearable-related claim is that the company will launch a so-called Galaxy Watch Ultra on the day, and it looks like Samsung itself has accidentally confirmed this name.

91mobiles spotted an official “Galaxy Watch Ultra” support page on Samsung’s regional websites. The now-pulled pages listed the name, 47mm size, and LTE support. Check out a screenshot below.

Samsung may have pulled these pages, but you can still use a Google search (seen below) to view the company’s mention of the “Galaxy Watch Ultra” name and other details.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The news comes a few weeks after regulatory bodies listed a Galaxy Watch Ultra too. But now Samsung itself has indeed outed the name, albeit accidentally.

Leaked Galaxy Watch Ultra renders show a watch with a curious dial shape, along with a mysterious third button. It’s believed the new watch could retail for $699 to $710, undercutting Ultra watches from the likes of Apple and HUAWEI.

