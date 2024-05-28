Looks like the Galaxy Watch Ultra name is basically confirmed

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A regulatory body appears to confirm that a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is on the way.

Multiple regulatory bodies also appear to show a model number of SM-L705F and 10W charging.

The Galaxy Watch 7 series, including the Galaxy Watch Ultra, could launch on July 10.

We’re expecting a whole slew of Galaxy Watches to come soon. Alongside the expected Galaxy Watch 7 series — which includes the standard and Classic variants — we’re also expecting a Galaxy Watch FE and a Galaxy Watch Ultra. While the former is still shrouded in a bit of mystery, more and more evidence supports the latter is on the way.

Today, via MySmartPrice, we have an apparent confirmation of the “Ultra” moniker. The United Arab Emirates regulatory body Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has a public listing for a “Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra” with model number SM-L705F. This model number matches a similar United States filing via the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), although it does not use the “Ultra” name. Either way, it seems like we’re getting a Galaxy Watch Ultra at some point soon.

Interestingly, the listing does not call it a Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. This is how we’ve been referring to it for months, so it seems a bit strange that the “7” isn’t in there in this filing. It’s possible it was omitted in error, or it’s possible Samsung is going to make the Ultra its own thing and not involve the same numbering convention as existing watches.

If that’s the case, it would be similar to what Apple did with its own Apple Watch Ultra. Despite that landing with the Series 8 models of the regular Apple Watches, the Ultra started its own distinct line, which received its second-gen model last year. It’s possible Samsung is simply copping this strategy.

Given how the Ultra model looks (you can see leaked Galaxy Watch Ultra renders for yourself), it would make sense to keep it separate from the Galaxy Watch 7 lineup. It looks very different and will likely support many features the other watches don’t.

Another curious thing from these regulatory listings is that the Galaxy Watch Ultra has a listed charging speed of 10W. This is 5W slower than the FCC listings show for the Galaxy Watch 7 series and the same speeds seen on the Galaxy Watch 6 series. Generally, an Ultra model should charge as quickly (or quicker) than non-Ultra devices, so we’re not sure what to make of this.

Either way, all rumors point to Samsung launching its new watches on July 10. Once that date is confirmed, we’ll probably have a better idea of what’s coming.

