Samsung could undercut Apple with Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra price

Samsung’s vanilla watch is said to offer the same price as last year’s wearable.

Meanwhile, the Watch 7 Ultra could undercut the Apple Watch Ultra and HUAWEI Watch Ultimate.

Samsung’s second Unpacked event of the year is expected to take place next month, with loads of gadgets tipped to launch. It also looks like the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will be revealed on the day.

Now, 91mobiles and tipster Paras Guglani have revealed apparent prices and colorways for the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra models.

Starting with the vanilla watch, it’s believed that the Galaxy Watch 7 will retail for $299 to $310. A $299 price tag would be in line with the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6. The new watch is said to be available in Marble Gray, Cream White, and Forest Green color schemes.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra 47mm model will apparently retail for $699 to $710. By comparison, the Apple Watch Ultra sells for $799 while the HUAWEI Watch Ultimate has a £699 (~$886) price tag. The Samsung wearable will reportedly be sold in a Titanium Gray color scheme.

In any event, it looks like business as usual for the Watch 7 as far as pricing is concerned. But the Ultra model’s purported price tag suggests that Samsung could undercut its rivals. We’d nevertheless caution readers to take these claims with a pinch of salt as the launch event is still a few weeks away.

