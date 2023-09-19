Score a $500 credit when you pre-order this elite Samsung 57-inch monitor

Your gaming rig deserves the best upgrades, and that could soon include Samsung’s largest PC monitor ever. The Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor is now available for pre-order, with some mega deals from various retailers to secure your custom.

Samsung itself is offering $500 in credit when you fork out the $2,499.99 asking price for the supreme display. You can’t put that credit towards the substantial cost of the new monitor, but it’s a meaty budget to supplement your purchase with some high-end headphones or a new mouse.

Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G95NC Gaming Monitor + $500 Credit Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G95NC Gaming Monitor + $500 Credit Massive dual-UHD gaming monitor The Samsung Odyssey Neo G95NC is a massive ultra-wide monitor. The screen measures 57 inches corner to corner with dual-UHD resolution, 1000R curve, and specs ideal for gaming. See price at Samsung Save $500.00

Amazon and Best Buy have similar deals available when you pre-order, both offering $500 credit to spend on their respective sites. Again, this is redeemable on other products rather than reducing the cost of the Odyssey Neo G9, but regular shoppers from either outlet will see this as almost free cash. Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor Amazon deal | Best Buy deal

This 57-inch monitor is the world’s first Dual UHD display, providing a resolution as wide as two UHD monitors combined. The Quantum Matrix Technology is powered by Quantum Mini LEDs, offering astounding levels of visual accuracy and definition. With a 1000R curve, it immerses gamers in vivid scenes, and the monitor supports a 240Hz refresh rate plus a 1ms response time. The inclusion of DisplayHDR 1000 further enhances color expression and depth, and an ergonomic stand with CoreSync and Core Lighting Plus technology makes it an ideal centerpiece of any gaming setup.

The Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 starts shipping on October 2, so get your order in while the $500 credit is on the table.

