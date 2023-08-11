Samsung's massive Odyssey Neo G9 monitor gets launch date and flashy trailer

TL;DR Samsung is launching its biggest PC monitor ever.

The Odyssey Neo G9 will roll out on August 23.

There are still no details on how much the monitor will cost.

At the beginning of the year, during CES, Samsung announced it would be launching several new PC monitors, including a 57-inch gaming monitor called the Odyssey Neo G9. Seven months later, we finally have a release date for what will be Samsung’s largest PC monitor ever.

Yesterday, Samsung posted a trailer for the Odyssey Neo G9 on its YouTube channel. While the video teases that the massive gaming monitor is coming soon, the description under the video gives us an actual launch date of August 23.

This answers one of two lingering questions we’ve had about the display. Now the last remaining question is the price. The only monitor in Samsung’s collection that even comes close to the G9 is the 55-inch Odyssey Ark which launched at $3,500, but has since dropped to $3,000. We won’t know until Samsung officially announces a price, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the tech giant aimed for a similar or higher price point for this monitor.

Like the Ark, the G9 has a 1000R curve, quantum mini-LED technology, and a 32:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the Ark, however, this display supports 8K with a resolution of 7,680×2,160. That means owners will get the equivalent of two UHD screens on one display. It also offers VESA Display HDR 1000 support and a blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate. By comparison, the Ark offers HDR10+ and up to a 165Hz refresh rate.

Given that the Ark got features like Multi-View mode and Samsung Gaming Hub, we would expect for this monitor to be gifted those features as well. Samsung also mentioned that this monitor will have DisplayPort 2.1 support, which transfers data twice as fast as the older tech. This means whether you’re playing PC games or the best Android games on PC, your experience should be buttery smooth.

Comments