Samsung could finally upgrade its rugged smartwatch with Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly developing the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 alongside the Galaxy Watch 9.

Both smartwatches are expected to launch around July 2026 alongside Samsung’s next foldables.

Samsung expanded its smartwatch lineup with the launch of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, directly competing with the Apple Watch Ultra. Much like Apple, Samsung has barely refreshed the Galaxy Watch Ultra this year, giving it more storage and a new color, but nothing else. Are we in for another refresh next year? A new leak is giving us positive news, as it seems the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is in the works, and it could bring some upgrades.

A report from GalaxyClub notes that Samsung is developing the Galaxy Watch 9 as well as a Galaxy Watch Ultra based on it. The watch is being developed under the internal name of “Galaxy Watch 9 Ultra,” but that is unlikely to be the final marketing name.

The report notes that the development cycle for both of these watches is following a schedule that typically leads to a summer launch. In this case, the new Samsung smartwatches could debut sometime around July 2026, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the potential Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

What’s coming with the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2? We haven’t spotted any details yet about upgrades. If we are allowed to speculate, we’re hoping to see an increase in processing power (perhaps even a switch to a co-processor-driven, dual-chip architecture — a man can hope), a brighter display, improved battery life, enhancements to health tracking hardware, and a sprinkling of new health features. We’ll have to wait for details to trickle out to see which of these wishlist items will come true.

