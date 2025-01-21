Samsung’s 2025 foldables leak: Full lineup revealed, including the triple-folding beast

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung is expected to launch four foldable phones this year, including its first triple-folding device.

Several details about Samsung’s upcoming triple folding phone have leaked, including expected display size, thickness, the number of units being produced, and more.

The latest leak also reveals Samsung’s plans for the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lines.

2024 was the year when Samsung lost its top spot in the foldable phones market to China-based HUAWEI. Even though the latter does not sell its foldables as widely as Samsung, it managed to slide past the South Korean company thanks to the underwhelming performance of the Galaxy Z6 series. Now, it seems Samsung plans to recover some of that lost market share by doubling down on its foldable lineup in 2025.

According to The Elec, Samsung will launch four foldable phones this year, compared to its usual two devices as part of its Z Flip and Z Fold lines. In a YouTube video, the publication discusses how Samsung will launch not just the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 this year but also the long-rumored Galaxy Z Flip FE and an unnamed triple-folding phone.

What to expect from Samsung’s triple-folding phone? Of course, the most exciting device in Samsung’s 2025 foldable phone lineup seems to be the triple-folding phone. It will be the first time Samsung launches such a device in the market.

The Elec claims that Samsung is planning a production run of 200,000 units for its triple-folding foldable, which means the device may have very limited availability and will not have as wide a launch as the Galaxy Z series. It is also believed that Samsung will start production for the triple-folding phone in Q2 this year, with a launch expected in Q3.

Moreover, the device is expected to feature a display size of around 9.9 to 10 inches when unfolded, which would make it as good as having a tablet. Samsung Display showcased the prototype Flex G display at MWC 2023 (see above). It has a display that folds inwards from two sides. The Elec claims that Samsung’s upcoming tri-fold is based on this design and could be as thick as 15mm, which would make it pretty bulky to use as a phone in its folded state.

That said, it may be more durable than HUAWEI’s Mate XT triple-fold because the G-shaped design protects the display from any external impact or scratches as it folds inwards.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 predictions The presenters in The Elec’s video discuss how Samsung is also planning to make its regular Galaxy Z Fold 7 foldable thinner this year to keep up with trends. Samsung’s Chinese counterparts are focussing on trimming down their foldables so Samsung is also reportedly planning a sleek Galaxy Z Fold 7, which, as per the latest leak, could be thinner than the 10.6mm Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. Samsung is expected to remove the digitizer from the phone to achieve the new thinner design, just like it did with the Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 6.

You might like

Comments