OnePlus Open 2's IP rating and thinness will put the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to shame

Official images show that the Find N5 is just as thin as its USB-C port.

Further, the Find N5 is confirmed to have an IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 rating for water resistance, which allows it to withstand high-pressure and high-temperature water jets and immersion.

We’re eagerly awaiting the global launch of the OnePlus Open 2, which is likely to be a bit after its Chinese counterpart, the OPPO Find N5, launches sometime in February 2025. OPPO has begun teasing the device in full swing in its home country, and through it, we’re getting glimpses of what to expect from the OnePlus Open 2. Now, the company has confirmed that the Find N5 is as thin as its USB-C port, and it sports an insane level of water resistance, going all the way up to IPX9.

OPPO’s Product Manager, Zhou Yibao, has shared a lot of new information on the OPPO Find N5 on Weibo. Since the OnePlus Open 2 is largely expected to be a rebrand, all this new information applies to the Open 2.

First, we’re treated to product images of the Find N5, which show off its thinness.

Mr. Yibao mentions that “thinness is not the limit of Find N5, but the limit of the charging port.”

Further, Mr. Yibao mentions that the Find N5 “should be the only folding flagship on the market that supports IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9” water resistance ratings. Alongside this claim, we are also treated to this hands-on video:

A rating of IPX6, IPx8, and IPX9 means that the OPPO Find N5/OnePlus Open 2 will be protected against powerful jets of water, the effects of immersion in water (usually 1.5m of immersion for up to 30 minutes), and high-pressure and temperature water jets. However, as with all IP ratings, all of these apply to freshwater. Further, the X in the above rating means there isn’t any certification for dust resistance, so you’d still need to take care not to get dust and debris into the foldable.

For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Fold Special Edition, Samsung’s latest and greatest foldable, are IP48 dust and water-resistant. The ‘4’ for dust resistance gives it a technical edge over OPPO’s claims, but it signifies protection against solid objects over 1mm (e.g., wires), so the phone isn’t protected from dust.

We expect to learn more about the OPPO Find N5/OnePlus Open 2 in the run-up to its launch in China in February. Hopefully, the global launch will also follow soon. It remains to be seen if OnePlus will carry over the IP rating to the global hardware, but at least we know the hardware is capable enough. If OnePlus has learned from its past mistakes, as it shows it has with the OnePlus 13, we’re optimistic the global release will also have these IP ratings.

