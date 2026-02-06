If this Galaxy S26 design rumor is true, I may give up Samsung phones for good

I’ve been an Android user since the early days, and in that time, I’ve used dozens of devices of all shapes and sizes. Recently, my phone habits have been a bit more predictable, as I’ve mostly stuck to the Samsung Galaxy family. In the US, there are only a few Android brands to choose from, and I’ve stuck with Samsung phones simply because I trust the brand to deliver a consistent, reliable experience.

While my heart remains loyal to the Pixel in many ways, I’ve been burned too many times over the years by bootloop issues, reliability concerns, and even my own carelessness on one occasion.

One thing I don’t like about Samsung? The company’s obsession with making its phones thinner and lighter. If the latest rumor proves accurate, the Galaxy S26 could be ridiculously lightweight at just 137g. I realize that for many, this might sound like a good thing. For me, it has me questioning whether I’ll stick to Samsung’s flagships going forward — at least, if the rumors prove true.

Do you prefer lighter phones, or something with a bit more heft? 58 votes I like lighter phones and am excited by the latest S26 rumor. 62 % I like lighter phones, but the Galaxy S26 sound too light. 5 % No, I prefer a phone with a bit more heft like the Pixel family. 26 % Unsure / Other (Tell us more in comments.) 7 %

Lighter phones have unseen disadvantages

Joe Maring / Android Authority

On paper, thinner and lighter might sound like a positive upgrade. In the days when phones were truly thick and heavy, this was certainly true, but most of today’s phones are comfortable enough — even if they push closer to the 200g mark.

The Google Pixel 7 was one of the most comfortable phones I have ever used, despite weighing 197g. While the phone didn’t last long after an accidental drop, I admit I preferred how it felt to my current Galaxy S24.

There’s something about a solid phone that gives me more confidence that I’m not going to break it. In truth, many of today’s lightweight and thin devices tend to be more durable than you’d think at first glance, but I still can’t help but associate light with cheap materials.

There's something about a little extra heft in a phone that makes it ultra-comfortable. For me, at least.

To help further drive home my concern, I’ll use the Galaxy S25 Edge as an example. While it’s not my main personal device, I have had access to it since near its launch and have used it on and off as my daily driver. The main reason I don’t use it over my Galaxy S24 is that the Edge feels so much more awkward in my hands.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Even though it’s just 5 grams lighter, it somehow feels like the gap is larger than that. I suspect the real issue is that the weight of the camera and other components isn’t distributed very well. It feels like the upper half is a bit heavier, which makes it feel somewhat unbalanced. It also feels like it would be much easier to bump the Edge out of someone’s hands compared to a heftier phone.

Now, some of my complaints are likely down to the Edge’s ultra-thin profile, which the Galaxy S26 doesn’t have to worry about. Still, even if the Galaxy S26 is the same thickness as its predecessor, the massive difference in weight could still result in a similar unbalanced effect.

I also worry that if the 163g Galaxy S25 Edge already felt overly light to me, the 137g Galaxy S26 will be a nightmare by comparison.

I’ll reserve judgment until I have the chance to check it out myself

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

As much as the Galaxy S26 rumor has me hoping it’s not true, I’m not going to condemn the device before I’ve seen it for myself. Really, it comes down to design balance and how the weight is distributed. If Samsung gets this right, it’s possible my fears will be proven false.

I don’t hate lightweight phones, but I do honestly think that a little heft can add a lot of comfort. Of course, everyone is different, and what works for me might not be best for you. With that in mind, be sure to voice your thoughts in the poll at the top of this article.

