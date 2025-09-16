First smart projector with Roku TV built-in is here, and you can buy it now

Aurzen & Roku

TL;DR The first smart projector with the Roku TV interface is now available for sale.

The D1R Cube is made by Aurzen and supports Roku’s ecosystem of products, including wireless speakers, soundbars, and sub-woofers.

The projector weighs just 4 lbs. and can project screens measuring up to 150 inches.

Roku offers a diverse lineup of smart TVs, which includes its self-branded TV models, as well as those from other brands that license its software. It recently expanded into the category of products that have primarily been limited to Android or Google TV, introducing a new smart projector with the popular Roku TV interface. And now, this smart projector is going on sale.

The first Roku TV smart projector is developed in collaboration with Aurzen, a brand known for its portable and compact smart projectors. The newly launched Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube is slated to offer similar functionality, but with the advantage of a familiar interface baked into the product. With that, you will also be able to access more than 500 free live TV channels that Roku offers across devices.

In addition to running the popular operating system, the smart projector comes with a Roku remote and is fully compatible with — and seamlessly connects to — other ecosystem products, including Roku’s wireless speakers, soundbars, and sub-woofers. The projector can also be controlled with voice using Roku’s mobile app and works with other Roku Smart Home devices, including security cameras and smart lights.

Apart from Roku’s own offerings, the projector can be controlled through voice using Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri.

Besides the Roku experience, the D1R Cube features the standard traits of a portable projector. It weighs 4 lbs. (~1.85 kg), which makes it easy to carry with you on camping trips or vacations, or even from one room to another. Notably, it requires a power cord to operate, which means it’s not truly portable and will not work outdoors if a power socket is not nearby.

In terms of its regular operations, the D1R Cube can project screens ranging from 40 inches to a massive 150 inches, with a 1080p resolution. The imaging hardware features 330 ANSI lumens of brightness. Meanwhile, the projector also comes with standard features like autofocus and auto-keystone correction.

While the ability to connect to Roku speakers wirelessly enables a rich audio experience, the D1R Cube also packs built-in speakers. The two 5W speakers, which combine to offer a 10W output, are also certified for Dolby Audio, allowing a surround sound experience for supported content. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack for wired output, alongside HDMI and USB ports for input.

There’s a kickstand underneath that will allow you to project the screen onto a higher section of a wall or a screen than where it is placed. But, in addition to being placed on a flat surface, it can also be placed on a tripod using a 1/4-inch mounting screw thread.

The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube is now on sale in the US, priced at $249.99 on Amazon. If you’re buying from Aurzen’s website, you can also bundle the projector with a 120-inch rollable screen and a vertical stand, which cost $26.99 and $46.99, respectively.

