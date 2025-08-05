This $249 portable projector packs Google TV and can be powered with a USB-C power bank

Aurzen

TL;DR The Aurzen BOOM Air projector launched today with built-in Google TV and a compact, gimbal-style design.

It features native 1080p resolution, Dolby Audio, auto-focus, and USB-C power support for use with standard power banks.

Priced at $249, it offers a full smart TV experience without the need for extra streaming hardware.

For shoppers after a portable projector that doesn’t need extra accessories to start streaming, there’s a new option worth checking out. Today, Aurzen released the new BOOM Air, a $249 portable projector with Google TV built in, Dolby Audio support, and compatibility with USB-C power banks — all in a design that can tilt 110 degrees for flexible viewing.

The Boom Air packs a number of specs that make it an attractive buy. To start, many projectors in this price range either skip smart features altogether or run clunky versions of Android with limited app support. The BOOM Air, by contrast, houses the full Google TV experience, complete with access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney Plus, plus built-in voice control via Google Assistant. In other words, it nullifies the need for an external Chromecast or Fire TV stick.

Meanwhile, the projector itself is built compactly with a gimbal-style stand that allows users to display content virtually anywhere. At a glance, its body is shaped a lot like the iconic searchlight from the Pixar intro, complete with a tilting head that lets you aim the image anywhere. The built-in stand offers 110 degrees of tilt. As mentioned, the device can also be powered via USB-C, including from a standard power bank, which makes it a flexible pick for any room of the house, plus travel, outdoor setups, or anytime you just don’t want to deal with cables and outlets.

The Boom Air supports native 1080p resolution, with 300 ANSI lumens of brightness and a projection range between 40 and 250 inches. It’s not going to compete with a high-end home theater setup, but it’s more than enough for casual use indoors or an outdoor movie night. It also features auto keystone correction and a ToF (Time-of-Flight) autofocus sensor to streamline setup. For audio, it boasts a built-in 10W speaker tuned by Dolby Audio. It also features two-way Bluetooth support for pairing external speakers or streaming from your smartphone.

The BOOM Air is available now for $249 from the company’s website.

