2025 Roku Smart TV gets first price drop in Amazon Memorial Day sale

Roku is known for offering ultra-affordable options in the smart TV market, with its latest model launching only earlier this month. We didn’t expect to see any promotional price drops on it for a while, but the Amazon Memorial Day sale has triggered the first deal on the Roku Smart TV 2025. For a limited time, you can pick up the 32-inch model for just $139.99. 32-inch Roku Smart TV 2025 for $139.99 ($40 off)

The 22% markdown applies to the Full HD variant of this screen, but similar holiday discounts are available on the other models. The 720p version is reduced from $170 to $128, while the 40-inch FHD model is $50 off at $179.99.

While we haven’t encountered it yet, the specs suggest that the 2025 Roku smart TV is a solid pick. Full HD is decent for the price point, and you can get to your favorite streaming apps quickly thanks to upgraded Wi-Fi support and a simple, customizable interface. You’ll have access to over 500 free Roku channels, including live TV, movies, and Roku Originals.

The included voice remote makes it easy to search or control playback, and Bluetooth headphone support lets you watch without waking up the family. It supports Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and Apple AirPlay, so it should fit right into your smart home setup. At less than $150 in this deal, you can’t go far wrong.

As part of the Memorial Day Sale, we don’t expect this deal to last long. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.