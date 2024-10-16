This impressive second gen smart ring keeps up with the Oura Ring and Galaxy Ring

RingConn Gen 2 The RingConn Gen 2 offers shoppers an alternative to the heavy hitters; Samsung and Oura. The device is comfortable, lightweight, and attractive and tracks all the basic wellness metrics users expect. It also boasts fantastic battery life and a portable charging case that puts Samsung's to shame, all at a much lower price point.

The smart ring arena seems to be at a tipping point. Shoppers have more options than ever, yet the majority of them flock to the recently established brands that have led the way in the still nascent product category. Oura continues to win users over with a reliable platform and trusted hardware, while Samsung has immediately started to build a loyal user base with, well, its name mostly.

Despite these looming giants, the developers at RingConn have every intention of keeping a seat at the table. The company is already on its second generation device, building on what I liked about the original model to produce a well-priced sleeper pick. It’s not a perfect health and fitness tracker, but I think it does deserve consideration from potential smart ring adopters.

Curated comfort

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I like to say that most smart rings look the same, but in reality, when I’m pulling one out of my small stash of models, I can typically identify each brand in seconds. The differences are subtle but significant. Or maybe I’m just learning how moms of identical twins feel. Regardless, RingConn certainly understands the nuances of designing an attractive and comfortable wearable.

RingConn's Gen 2 smart ring is incredibly lightweight and comfortable.

Imperfectly rounded and made from titanium alloy, the device comes in traditional, metallic finishes with a slightly beveled edge for a unique look. I personally liked the mix of matte and glossy gold I tested on the first generation more than the shiny silver model I’m testing this go around, but shoppers can make their own style choice at checkout. So far, I’ve found the finish stands up to daily wear, and that includes some gnarly tasks like cleaning grout and crushing an excessive number of cans.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

As far as feel, the device is 2mm thick and weighs between two and three grams depending on which size you choose. These are both reduced specs from the brand’s original model, and the thickness, in particular, differentiates the company’s offerings from the leading competition. Samsung’s Galaxy Ring and Oura’s new Ring 4 measure in at 2.6 and 2.88mm, respectively. In other words, the RingConn Gen 2 is truly lightweight and comfortable. Using a sizing kit, shoppers can order the right fit for whichever finger they want to deck out. After about a day of use, I started to forget the ring was even on.

Even better battery life

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The danger of a smart ring that is so comfortable you forget it’s on is that you might also forget it has a battery. Fortunately, RingConn has users covered there as well. The newest generation boasts 10 to 12 days of use between charges, nearly doubling the first generation’s seven-day claim. During my testing, the ring consistently landed around the nine-day mark, (though enabling sleep apnea detection significantly cut that number down to under a week). This is a much better user experience than those offered by the competition so far. Because I was also wearing the Oura Ring 3, Galaxy Ring, and Ultrahuman Air throughout this period for comparables, the convenience of the longer battery life was very apparent. (I also felt like Thanos collecting infinity stones.)

What I also loved is that I could tap the illustration of my device in the companion app to see an estimated number of days remaining, making it easier to gauge when I should charge. When the ring is actively powering up, the app displays the estimated time to reach a full 100%. I only wish RingConn would have added a way to display how much battery the charger itself has left, something I mentioned while reviewing the original model as well.

The RingConn Gen 2 offers users even longer battery life than the original model and outperforms both the Galaxy and Oura rings.

Which, of course, brings me to the charger. The rechargeable, clamshell-style charging case is one of my favorite aspects of the RingConn experience and a choice that elevates the brand in my book. I am genuinely disappointed Oura didn’t jump on the case train with its latest drop. RingConn’s Gen 2 case is unchanged from the previous generation, but that’s fine by me. It boasts a 500mAh capacity battery cell that can power up the ring more than a dozen times before needing to plug in. That’s substantially more useful than Samsung’s similar charging case, which can recharge the Galaxy Ring 1.5 times.

The price is right

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Another distinguishing feature of the RingConn Gen 2 is its $299 price tag, just $20 more than the Gen 1. Landing at $100 less than Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, the device may appeal to more conservative wallets, or at least those who don’t want to pay the price of a smartwatch for a finger-based wearable.

Like the Galaxy Ring, it’s also subscription-free, so there’s no follow-up or ongoing fee to keep the ring useful on your finger. This is in stark contrast to the Oura Ring 4, with its hardware priced between $349 and $499 and a necessary membership fee incurred monthly. If you’re simply after a screenless tracking experience to keep an eye on your basic health stats, it’s hard to argue with the savings the RingConn offers.

Room for improvement

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The app experience for RingConn Gen 2 users remains largely unchanged. It’s still fairly well organized, if a bit dense, with plenty of stats and a useful Wellness Balance graphic. I’d love to see RingConn adopt Oura’s holistic approach and offer more personalized analysis rather than just stats and numbers, but I certainly can’t complain about a lack of data. Overall the app is easy to navigate and packed with details.

New to the app is sleep apnea monitoring and insights as the new device adds sleep apnea detection to its lineup, much like competitors who have pushed into this field this year. However, the RingConn Gen 2 is not a medically validated device and only claims up to 90.7% accuracy. Any monitoring is better than none, but I’d like to see the company push these standards to a higher level to offer a more reliable sleep companion for those with sleep apnea concerns.

Among the health and fitness stats the ring tracks, the RingConn Gen 2 also boasts sleep apnea detection, however, it is not yet medically validated.

In terms of accuracy, the device still tends to overestimate total tracked sleep time and underestimate my heart rate compared to my Oura Ring 3. It also records lower step counts than my Oura Ring 3 and Apple Watch Series 10, and I’d like to see automatic workout tracking added to the experience. To be fair, this is a shortcoming of the smart ring form factor at large. Most options only track a few activity types and record limited data about each workout. I’m anxious to see Oura’s progress regarding activity tracking on the company’s newest generation, and in turn, to see the ripple effect on other brands down the line.

RingConn Gen 2 review: The verdict

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

RingConn didn’t pull a David and Goliath and knock Samsung or Oura out of the arena. I imagine it will be difficult to dethrone their established places in the wearables market, especially for a crowdfunded brand. However, the RingConn Gen 2 is absolutely a worthwhile device for anyone looking to track the basics (comfortably and without depleting their savings account). The new model shows refinement over the original, a sign that the company is serious about delivering a competitive product. The battery life and charging setup alone are highly marketable features.

For tracking the basics, the RingConn Smart Ring Gen 2 is a solid smart ring at a good price.

With that said, the Oura Ring 4 ($399 at Amazon) is the best smart ring available, and the right buy for anyone looking for the top-tier in finger-based tracking. The company delivers accuracy, broad and advanced health tracking, and a robust app experience that continues to expand. Its subscription fee is unfortunate, but for most users, it’s worth the price considering how dedicated the company is to adding tools and improving its platform.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring ($399.99 at Amazon), meanwhile, offers a pared-down tracking experience and has a few first-generation kinks to iron out. However, its unique integration within the Samsung ecosystem makes it a strong contender for Galaxy phone and smartwatch users. If you fall into that camp, the Galaxy Ring might remain the best choice for you.

RingConn Gen 2 RingConn Gen 2 Comfortable, lightweight design • Impressive battery life • Low price point compared to the competition MSRP: $299.00 A top-tier Galaxy and Oura Ring alternative. The RingConn Gen 2 offers shoppers an alternative to the heavy hitters; Samsung and Oura. The device is comfortable, lightweight, and attractive and tracks all the basic wellness metrics users expect. See price at Manufacturer site

