Before you can use a Fire TV Stick at all, you have to pair the bundled remote. The process varies depending on which model you have, and not every remote is interchangeable with every generation of Fire TV. Here’s how to pair or reset your Fire TV Stick remote. See also: How to add, update, and remove apps on your Fire TV Stick

How to pair your Fire TV Stick remote Thankfully, pairing your Fire TV Stick remote is relatively quick.

First, ensure your TV is on and switched to the correct input. Hold the remote within 10 ft (3 m) of the TV. Then, press and hold the Home button on your remote for 10 seconds. You should see the light at the top of your remote start blinking, followed by an on-screen confirmation that your remote has been paired.

If you don’t see either, try removing or replacing the remote batteries and waiting 30 seconds before trying again. If that still doesn’t work, see the next section for steps to reset your Fire TV Stick remote.

How to reset your Fire TV Stick or Alexa Voice remote First, unplug your Fire TV and wait for a full minute. Then, press and simultaneously hold the Left, Menu, and Back buttons. Don’t let go yet. We know it can be difficult to handle all of these at once, but you can hold the first two with your thumb, because the back button is located right beneath the left button.

Here’s a diagram of the buttons for reference:

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Hold all three buttons for 12 seconds, then release and wait 5 seconds. After that, remove the batteries from your remote, plug your Fire TV back in, and wait another minute.

Lastly, put the batteries back into your remote and press the Home button. The LED light on the remote will blink blue to indicate a successful pairing. Note that you won’t see any blinking lights if you use an Alexa Voice Remote Lite (the one without any power or volume-up/down buttons).

Fire TV Basic Edition and Alexa Voice remote 1st gen Resetting the first generation of Alexa Voice Remotes is similar to the process above, except that you have to hold fewer buttons. Unplug your Fire TV and wait for 1 minute. Press and hold the Left button and Menu button at the same time. Hold them for 12 seconds. Release the buttons and wait 5 seconds. Remove the batteries from your remote. Plug your Fire TV back in and wait 1 minute. Put the batteries back in your remote. Press the Home button. As for the Fire TV Basic Edition, the process is significantly different. Press and hold the Home button. At the same time, press the Menu button 3 times. Release the Home button and press the Menu button 9 times. R emove the batteries from your remote, unplug your Fire TV, and wait for 1 minute. Once that time has passed, put the batteries back in the remote and plug your Fire TV in again. Press and hold the Home button for 40 seconds once the Home screen appears. The setup process should then take a minute.

Still not working? If none of the above methods have worked to reset your Fire TV remote correctly, we recommend getting in touch with Amazon customer support for more help troubleshooting or to request a replacement device if your remote is faulty. Read more: How to use Amazon Alexa

FAQs

Are Fire Stick remotes universal? Yes, many Fire TV remotes are interchangeable, but not all. If replacing a lost or broken remote, ensure the replacement is compatible with your Fire Stick model and generation.

Can you replace a Fire Stick remote? Yes, you can substitute a Fire TV remote with a replacement, or upgrade to the Voice Remote Pro. However, make sure the replacement is compatible with your Fire Stick model and generation before buying.

Can I use my phone as a Fire Stick remote? Yes, there’s a mobile app for Android and iPhone to control your Fire TV Stick from your smartphone.

How do I pair additional Fire TV remotes? First, go to Settings on your Fire TV. Then, select Controllers and Bluetooth Devices. Select Amazon Fire TV Remotes and hold the Home button for 10 seconds to pair a remote.

