If you’re having problems with an order or anything else account-related on Amazon, you can always get in touch with their customer service team. You can reach them through the website itself, via phone, or even through social media. Let’s go over how to contact Amazon customer service.

Contact Amazon customer service on your phone

How to contact Amazon customer service (desktop)

Customer Service page Go to the Amazon webpage in your browser. Start by clicking the Your Account button at the top of the page.

Within Your Account, click the headset-shaped Customer Service button.

On the Customer Service page, you will see various options, including A delivery, order or return, Prime, and Payment, charges or gift cards. These options indicate what you would like Amazon to help you with. Click on whichever option befits your circumstance.

For this demonstration, we will be going with A delivery, order or return.

Next, you must click on whatever you need help with on the 1. Tell us what you need help with portion of the form. Here, because we selected A delivery, order or return, we selected a past order that we’d like Amazon’s help with.

The second section of the form is called 2. Describe what’s going on. If your goal is to contact their customer service team in real-time about your situation, you can click any of the options underneath. However, to be safe, go with the answer that matches your situation the closest.

On the 3. Get an answer stage, make sure to click I need more help. Your goal throughout this process is to reach this button, as this button will allow you to chat with an actual Amazon representative instead of getting put through more automated answers.

After clicking I need more help, you reach the How would you like to get help? screen. Here, click the Request call now button to get a phone call from Amazon, or click Start chatting now to open up a live text chat with an Amazon representative.

Social media If you’re a Twitter user, you can try messaging @AmazonHelp to get help with your situation.

How to contact Amazon customer service (Android & iOS) If you aren’t near your computer but have your smartphone on hand, you can reach Amazon customer service through the app or by calling them.

Mobile app Open the Amazon mobile app. Tap the Menu (≡) button at the far right of the bottommost toolbar, then scroll down and select Customer Service.

Within the Customer Service menu, select whichever situation you want help with. If you need help with an order, select that option.

Locate whatever you need help with. Because we selected A delivery, order or return in the previous menu, we are selecting the order we’d like help with.

In the I’m having an issue with: screen, answer accordingly by tapping the most suitable option to your situation. On the page after that, press I need more help.

Tap Request call now if you’d like a call from Amazon, or press Start chatting now if you would like to open a text chat with an Amazon representative.

What is the Amazon customer service phone number? If you simply want to call Amazon’s customer service team, the number is 1-888-280-4331.

FAQs

How do I contact Amazon by email? Amazon’s customer service email is cis@amazon.com. You may also try primary@amazon.com.

