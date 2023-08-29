When you set up your phone for the first time, you’ll most likely add a Google account to take advantage of the many services they offer. We will show you how to remove a Google account from your phone if you need to switch over to a new one or if you want to change your default Google account. We also have a guide on deleting your Google account if that’s what you want to do.

QUICK ANSWER To remove your Google account from your Android phone, simply go to the Settings, go into Passwords & accounts, and tap on the Google account you want to remove. Tap on Remove account, then confirm by selecting Remove account again. These steps are formulated using a Pixel 7 running Android 13. Menus and options may be different if you have another device and run different software. Keep reading if you need more help. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to remove a Google account from your Android phone

How to remove a Google account from your iPhone

How to remove a Google account from your Samsung Galaxy phone

How to remove a Google account from your Android phone Open your phone’s Settings app. Tap on Passwords & accounts. The wording may be a bit different depending on what model of phone and software version you have. Tap the account you want to remove. Select Remove account at the bottom of the screen. You will be asked to confirm your choice. Confirm by tapping on Remove account again, and the account will be removed.

Step-by-step instructions: Launch the Settings app. Go into Passwords & accounts. Select the Google account you want to remove. Hit Remove account. Confirm by selecting Remove account again.

Please note that if this is the only Google account on your phone, you’ll need to enter your phone’s pattern, PIN, or password for security. Your phone will also lose some functionality — for example, Chrome browser sync — until you connect to at least one other Google account.

Note: These steps were put together using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13. Menus and options may look different on different hardware and software.

How to remove a Google account from your iPhone We know many of you are rocking iPhones. If you want to remove a Google account from your iOS handset, go to Settings and open the settings for either Mail, Contacts, or Calendars. On the next page, you will see a section called Accounts. Tap on it. You will now see the accounts on your phone. Tap the one you want to remove. Google accounts are labeled as Gmail. Tap Delete Account at the bottom. Confirm by selecting Delete from My iPhone.

Step-by-step instructions: Launch the Settings app. Go into Mail, Contacts, or Calendars. Hit Accounts. Select the Google account you want to remove. iOS labels Google accounts as Gmail. Tap on Delete Account. Confirm by selecting Delete from My iPhone.

Note: These steps were put together using an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16.3.1. Menus and options may look different on different hardware and software.

How to remove a Google account from your Samsung Galaxy phone We’ve already covered how to remove your Google account from Android, but we know many of you are rocking Samsung phones. It’s the largest Android manufacturer, and steps are slightly different from Google’s method. Let’s walk you through the process using a Samsung phone.

Go into the Settings app and hit Accounts and backup. Hit Manage Accounts, then tap on the Google account you want to delete. Hit Remove account, then select Remove account again to confirm.

Step-by-step instructions: Launch the Settings app. Go into Accounts and backup. Hit Manage Accounts. Select the Google account you want to remove. Tap on Remove account. Confirm by selecting Remove account.

Note: These steps were put together using a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus running Android 12. Menus and options may look different on different hardware and software.

FAQs

How do I remove a device from my Google account? Go to the Device Activity section of your Google account. Ensure you are signed in under the correct Google account registered to that device. The Device Activity page will show you all of your registered devices. Choose the one you want to remove, and on the next page, select Sign out.

How do I remove a profile photo from my Google account? Removing your profile photo from your Google account isn’t too complicated. We’ve already written an excellent article on how to remove a Google profile photo.

Can I log devices out of my Google account remotely? Yes! Google’s device activity page makes it easy to log devices out of your account, even if you don’t have access to the device. This is a helpful feature when you lose a phone, for example.

Will devices be logged out of my Google account if I change my password? Yes. All your devices will lose access to your Google account if you change your Google account password. That said, this might not always happen immediately. Some apps and services take a bit to update.

Will my phone save my password after I remove my Google account? It depends on which password it is. Removing your Google account will remove access to passwords you’ve stored on Google. This means you’ll lose access to passwords for other apps and websites. Your phone will, however, keep a password you’ve set as an unlock password.

How to I remove someone else's Google account from my phone? Depending on how the previous person has set up the phone, it may be impossible to remove another person’s main Google account from your phone. Make sure to get help from the person that added it, if you need a password or PIN you don’t know. Your best bet might be to perform a factory data reset, but sometimes security systems can survive a complete wipe. If it’s not a main device account, you can just go to Settings > Passwords & accounts > Google account > Remove account > Remove account.

How can I see what Google accounts are linked to my phone? Just go to the accounts section of your phone to see which Google accounts are linked to your device. If you’re running stock Android, the steps are Settings > Passwords & accounts. You’ll see a list of all your accounts here.

Comments