How to remove or disable Samsung Wallet (Pay)

Samsung Wallet — formerly known as Samsung Pay — is the tech giant’s mobile payment solution that is exclusively available for Samsung smartphone users. There are plenty of alternatives available, like Google Pay, that offer similar features and support more devices. If you’ve installed Samsung Wallet or have a device on which the app is preinstalled but don’t plan to use it, you can easily remove it. Here’s how to uninstall or disable Samsung Wallet.

If the app is installed, Samsung Wallet might appear in the Quick Launch bar (swipe from the right of the screen). You can remove it if you don’t plan to use Samsung Wallet or want to make room for other apps. Open the launch bar and tap on the menu button (three horizontal lines icon) at the bottom. Tap Edit and tap the minus sign at the top left corner of the Samsung Wallet icon.

Samsung Wallet also has a Quick Access feature that lets you launch the app from your home screen, lock screen, or when the screen is off, with a swipe-up gesture. It’s helpful but often gets in the way and might result in you accidentally launching the app multiple times. Check out our guide on how to disable the Samsung Wallet swipe-up gesture to avoid this problem.

If you don’t want to use Samsung Wallet at all, you can easily remove it if you have a recent Samsung smartphone. Samsung Wallet isn’t a System app on the latest versions of Android and One UI. So you can delete the app as you would any other.

One of the quickest ways is by finding the app on your home screen or app drawer. Long-press the app icon and tap Uninstall. You’ll find detailed steps and more options in our guide on deleting apps on a Samsung smartphone.

Go to Settings > Apps (or Application Manager) > Samsung Wallet and tap on Force stop. Remember that while the screenshot above has an Uninstall button, you won’t see it on older phones.

Then go to the Permissions section, tap on an allowed permission, and select Don’t allow. Repeat the step until you revoke all permissions from the app. Complete the two steps (Force stop and revoking permissions) for the Samsung Wallet Framework app on the app list as well.

Finally, open the app page in the Google Play Store. Tap on the overflow menu button (three vertical dots icon) at the top right corner and uncheck Enable auto-update.

What happens if I remove Samsung Wallet and want it back? You can install the app from the Google Play Store again. Launch the app from the app drawer to enable it if it’s a System app. You might have to go to Settings > Apps > Samsung Wallet and allow all necessary permissions.

I have disabled Samsung Wallet, but it's back again? If it’s a preinstalled app, you can only force it to stop and deny permissions, so it doesn’t work. You will need root access to remove or uninstall the app from an older Samsung phone. There’s a chance that the app will return with an app or software update. You will have to go through the step to disable it if that happens.

