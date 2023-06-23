How to disable Samsung Pay and Samsung Wallet's swipe up feature

Samsung Wallet, more widely available as Samsung Pay, makes NFC-based mobile payments a breeze for anyone with a Samsung phone. One of its quick access features lets you swipe up from the bottom of the screen to launch the app, even from the lock screen. This makes it easy to access the app without numerous taps or by scrolling through the app drawer. It can get annoying quite quickly, though, especially if you use swipe gestures, as you might accidentally launch the app multiple times. If you’ve encountered this problem, here’s how to disable the Samsung Pay swipe feature.

Other ways to quickly launch Samsung Pay and Samsung Wallet

How to enable or disable the Samsung Pay/Samsung Wallet swipe feature

Open the Samsung Pay or Samsung Wallet app, tap on the menu button (three horizontal lines icon) at the top left corner, and tap the gear icon to go into Samsung Pay settings.

Go to Quick access > Access locations and default card. (Depending on your device, This may also be called Quick access and default card.) You can enable or disable the swipe gesture on the lock screen, home screen, or when the screen is off. You can enable different options or toggle off all three to disable the feature.

Other ways to quickly launch Samsung Pay and Samsung Wallet Accidentally launching Samsung Pay or Samsung Wallet with a swipe is annoying. It’s still one of the most convenient ways to pay quickly. However, a few quick launch options are available that won’t get in the way of everyday activities.

Launch Samsung Pay using the side key

To launch Samsung Pay or Samsung Wallet using the side key, go to Settings > Advanced features > Side key and set the Double press gesture to Pay with Samsung Pay.

The multi-functional side key (aka the power button) can be set up to launch different apps or perform other functions. By default, a press and hold will launch the power off menu, and a double press opens the camera app. You can set the double tap gesture to launch Samsung Pay or Samsung Wallet instead.

Use lock screen shortcuts

If you want to launch Samsung Pay or Samsung Wallet from the lock screen without using the swipe-up gesture, there’s a way to use lock screen shortcuts. The shortcuts are set to the phone and camera apps by default. Go to Settings > Lock screen > Shortcuts and change the left or right shortcut to Samsung Pay.

FAQs

What is the side key on the Samsung Galaxy? Older Samsung phones had three buttons, namely the power button, the volume rocker, and a third side button (often known as the Bixby button). On more recent devices like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23, Samsung has integrated the third button’s features into the power button. This button is now termed the side key.

What is Samsung Pay? Samsung Pay, also known as Samsung Wallet, is the company’s mobile payments service that lets users pay for items with their supported smartphones and smartwatches.

Is Samsung Wallet different to Samsung Pay? Samsung Wallet combines Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass. The new combined app effectively replaces Samsung Pay in the available countries.

