This liquid-cooled Android tablet comes with a PC game emulator out of the box

REDMAGIC

TL;DR REDMAGIC’s upcoming gaming tablet comes with a liquid-cooling system, an 185Hz OLED, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The tablet comes with a proprietary PC game emulator preinstalled.

It launches next week in China, with global availability expected in the coming months.

ZTE’s Nubia REDMAGIC is one of the few brands still committed to making gaming phones and tablets. It’s consistently raising the bar for unusual hardware crammed inside a phone, as its latest phone does with an overclocked Elite chipset and a liquid cooler inside. Now the brand is bringing similar features to a compact gaming tablet.

REDMAGIC is set to launch the Gaming Tablet 5 Pro on June 30 and has already begun dropping details about the upcoming gaming tablet. As the successor to the REDMAGIC Astra launched last year, the Tablet 5 Pro bets largely on internal upgrades. Externally, we see a similar design accommodating a 9-inch OLED display. While the brand hasn’t shed light on the resolution, it has confirmed that the screen will run at 185Hz, an upgrade over the previous generation’s 165Hz. The display is backed by a dedicated Synaptics chip to offer a 2000Hz touch sampling rate.

The Tablet 5 Pro features the same partially transparent back as before, but the additional feature visible under the window is a new liquid-cooling coil, highlighted by a fluorescent blue accent. The brand’s recent flagship gaming phones, REDMAGIC 11 Pro and REDMAGIC 11S Pro, also feature a similar liquid-cooling system that is complemented by a physical fan like previous generations. However, the upcoming tablet appears to skip the cooling fan.

REDMAGIC

REDMAGIC has also confirmed the tablet would be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which, as we noted in our initial testing, is overkill even for the most power-hungry Android games. The company acknowledges that, too, which is why it is focusing on emulating PC games instead. Instead of relying on third-party solutions such as Winlator, GameHub, or GameNative — or even WinPlay that Xiaomi offers on its tablets, REDMAGIC claims to have worked on a proprietary translation layer to run x86 software (primarily Windows PC games) on Android, which it claims can emulate games at up to 2K resolution and 144Hz.

In a video teaser shared by REDMAGIC, we see that the PC game library is directly accessible through its Game Space app, which is a frontend of sorts for all your games. This new emulation tool will also allow you to import your library directly from Steam, in addition to installing games through EXE packages. The native PC emulation solution will offer on-screen gamepad controls, but you can also pair it with a controller from the company.

The rest of the details, especially about its availability in the US, remain unclear at the moment. We expect more clarity after its launch next week.

Follow