GameHub's 'biggest update' yet cuts its size in half and adds major Steam and EA upgrades

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Gamehub version 6.0.6 is now available.

The update includes Steam overlay support, the ability to join Steam lobbies from an invite, gamepad-to-keyboard and gamepad-to-mouse mapping, and more.

It also fixes several issues, like frame interpolation issues on Mali devices.

GameHub, the app designed to bring high-quality gaming to Android phones, has received a new update. This is an update you’ll want to install as soon as possible, as this isn’t just any old update. The team behind the app, GameSir, says this is “one of the biggest updates in GameHub’s history.”

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Through GameHub’s Discord, the team announced that version 6.0.6 is now available to install. This update is said to bring improvements across almost every part of the experience. Along with the announcement, the following changelog was shared, detailing what’s new with this version: Steam Friends & Achievements support: chat, achievement notifications, game invites, and party joining

Steam Overlay support

Steam Workshop and DLC management

Redesigned landscape game details page with a revamped compatibility rating system

Reworked virtual button layout editor and icon manager with thumbnail previews • Custom install locations and external Steam game import

New gamepad-to-keyboard and gamepad-to-mouse mapping

EA game support

Improved landscape/portrait UI adaptation

Better gamepad focus navigation

Dozens of additional improvements and optimizations

Do you play PC games on your Android device? 1262 votes Yes, via a PC gaming app (e.g., GameHub, GameNative) 33 % Yes, via streaming 15 % No, I don't 53 %

Additionally, the update is said to reduce the app’s size by nearly 50%. It also fixes a number of bugs and stability issues. A couple of these include fixes for translator parameter configuration loss and frame interpolation issues on Mali devices.

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