Move over vapor chambers, we now have Snapdragon flagships with liquid cooling

TL;DR The REDMAGIC 11 Pro is one of the first Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 devices to hit the market.

It also features liquid cooling, large vapor chambers, and a built-in waterproof fan.

Starting at $749, global sales will begin on November 19, with early-bird vouchers and discounts available beforehand.

When it comes to gaming phones, REDMAGIC has been releasing a steady stream of powerful devices that punch well above their price point, and the latest is now here to take things to the next level. The REDMAGIC 11 Pro is one of the first Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phones to hit the market, but it has a few extra features that no phone can match.

Starting with the SoC, the 8 Elite Gen 5 is the latest and greatest on the market, with our early testing indicating a 20% bump in CPU and GPU performance in reference devices for testing. We are still actively benchmarking the REDMAGIC 11 Pro, and those gains appear to hold true in this device as well. Stay tuned for our full test results and benchmarks later this week.

The REDMAGIC 11 Pro is set to be one of the most powerful phones on the market.

All that power means increased thermal demands, but REDMAGIC’s latest has a new trick to help combat this. The new “AquaCore” system draws heat from the CPU and battery with a flowing fluorinated liquid, which is visible on the back of the device on transparent models. Combined with larger vapor chambers and new waterproof fans, the company claims the REDMAGIC 11 Pro offers 50% improved heat dissipation over the previous model.

The REDMAGIC 11 Pro also features a RedCore R4 gaming chip to enhance performance and thermal management further. This supports in-game effects, Qualcomm’s 2K super resolution, and intelligent battery management for improved battery life.

The device features a 6.85-inch, 2688 × 1216 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, with 3,000Hz touch response for minimal input latency. Like previous models, it also has capacitive shoulder buttons, with flashing RGB lights to complete the gamer aesthetic.

In terms of non-gaming specs, the new device has two camera lenses: A primary 50MP sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, plus a 2MP auxiliary sensor to enhance certain photo modes. Like previous releases, it features a 16MP under-screen front camera for a notchless gaming experience. The lenses themselves are housed inside the body of the phone, with no camera bump to keep the back of the phone completely flat.

The phone has a sizeable 7,500mAh battery, with 80W max charging speeds. It also supports fast wireless charging and, for the first time in a REDMAGIC phone, two-way reverse charging.

Global sales for the REDMAGIC 11 Pro start on November 19. Here’s a breakdown of pricing: 12+256GB: $749/€699/£629

$749/€699/£629 16+512GB: $849/€799/£709

$849/€799/£709 24GB+1TB: $999/€999/£879

Dedicated fans can also buy an early bird voucher for $1 from November 13-18 to secure a $30 discount and a complimentary gift. Vouchers also allow customers to buy the device a day early, on November 18, to prevent missing out on the first production batch.

