This flagship uses liquid cooling to keep an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chill

REDMAGIC

TL;DR REDMAGIC’s latest gaming phone packs an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a larger 7,500mAh battery.

Gaming highlights include a 144Hz display, stereo speakers, haptic motors, shoulder triggers, and RGB lighting.

The REDMAGIC 11S Pro will be available for $799 in a variety of global markets, including North America, starting June 10.

The REDMAGIC 11S Pro is official, and it brings an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor to a flagship Android gaming phone with liquid cooling. The REDMAGIC 11 Pro first introduced the liquid cooling system, and the one inside the 11S Pro is complete with 24,000 RPM cooling fan paired with a liquid cooling loop and a vapor chamber. REDMAGIC is pulling out all the stops to keep the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 “Leading Version” chilled, which is the same overclocked variant we saw in the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Specifically, the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor inside the REDMAGIC 11S Pro reaches CPU clock speeds of up to 4.74GHz. The standard version of the chip maxes out at CPU clock speeds of 4.61GHz. Meanwhile, REDMAGIC is claiming the 11S Pro CPU is 19% faster, the GPU is 24% faster, and the NPU is 39% faster than the 10S Pro. The last-generation model the 11S Pro is replacing had an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and didn’t offer liquid cooling.

REDMAGIC

REDMAGIC says the liquid cooling system improves heat transfer efficiency by up to 50%, and will particularly help keep the phone running smoothly during gaming sessions. It not only keeps processor heat down, but also cools the 7,500mAh battery. This is a 450mAh increase compared to the REDMAGIC 10S Pro. Charging is quick using a cable or a wireless charging pad, as the REDMAGIC 11S Pro can reach 80W wireless charging speeds.

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The REDMAGIC 11S Pro uses a full-screen display without a notch or cutout, and it supports 144Hz refresh rates. The 6.85-inch AMOLED display panel can hit 1,800 nits of peak brightness. It’s also eye-friendly, supporting 2,592Hz PWM dimming and DC dimming. For an immersive gaming experience, the 11S Pro features stereo speakers, haptic motors, shoulder triggers, and RGB lighting.

REDMAGIC

The new 11S Pro offers a dual-camera system with a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front is a 16MP lens for selfies. The gaming flagship includes a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and the baseline configuration comes with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The highest-end model includes 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It’s powered by REDMAGIC OS 11.5, based on Android 16.

The REDMAGIC 11s Pro wasn’t spared from the trend of rising smartphone prices in 2026. The 11S Pro starts at $799/€799, which is a $100 increase compared to the 10S Pro. It’ll be available in North America, Europe, the UK, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Early bird access begins June 9, with global availability coming June 10, 2026.

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