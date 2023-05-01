How to record internal and external audio on your Android device

One of your smartphone’s many capabilities includes recording audio using the device’s built-in microphones. You can use this to record voice notes, keep reminders, and with the correct setup, you can even record calls, songs, livestream your mobile games, and so much more. Here’s how to record external and internal audio on your Android device.

How to record internal audio on Android

How to record external audio on Android

You can record decent audio with your Android phone’s built-in microphones. The primary mic on many phones is at the bottom, next to the charging port, and you’ll find secondary mics, one or two, at the top or on the back. Test the mics with an audio recorder app to see which works best.

You can also use wired and wireless headsets with mics, Bluetooth earbuds, or external mics to improve the quality of your audio recordings. Remember that you will have to change the audio source in the sound recorder app, or it will default to the phone’s microphones instead. Not every audio recording app will have this option.

Speaking of audio recording apps, you will need a good one to make the most of your audio recording experience. Don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best audio recording apps you can get for Android. The phone’s built-in voice recorders aren’t usually as good. For this guide, we’ll use Dolby On.

Dolby On is a free voice recorder packed with features usually hidden behind a paywall. Tap the large mic button to use the app as a simple voice recorder to get started. As soon as you finish recording, you’ll see a message letting you know the post-processing the app will do — noise reduction, dynamic EQ, compression, volume maximization, and more. You can also shoot videos or set up a livestream from the app.

Once your recording is complete, you can find it in the tracklist. Tap the music note icon at the bottom left to find your recorded tracks. You’re good to go if you’re happy with the recording. However, Dolby On offers control over certain aspects of the audio recording. Tap on the track you want to edit and go to Tools at the bottom left corner. You can change the noise reduction level, adjust the treble, mid, and bass, boost the audio, or use preset equalizer styles. The controls are pretty basic, but it’s an easy way to make quick adjustments on the fly.

How to record internal audio on Android

Since Android 10, recording your screen with internal audio has become more accessible. You don’t need to jump through any hoops and don’t need to root your phone anymore. Most recent phones from Google, Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, and more have a built-in screen recording feature that lets you capture internal audio.

I used a OnePlus phone in this guide, so the steps on your device might be slightly different. On most phones, you should see the Screen recorder option in the Quick settings section of the notification dropdown. If you don’t, tap the pen tool icon in the dropdown to add the setting.

Tap on Screen Recorder and open Settings (gear icon) on the floating widget. Go to the Audio source and select Internal Audio.

Alternatively, you can use a third-party screen recorder app from the Google Play Store if your phone doesn’t have one built-in. Using the AZ Screen Recorder as an example, go to the app settings, enable Record Audio, tap on Audio source, and select Internal Audio.

FAQs

How do I record audio secretly on Android? You can use the secret voice recorder app from the Google Play store. This allows you to start recording audio covertly by pressing the power button three times.

Why can't I record internal audio on Android? Due to Google’s policy, some apps may not allow recording internal audio. Internal audio will only be available if the app that records the screen permits audio recording.

Does Android have a built-in voice recorder? Yes, Android has a built-in voice recorder. The voice recorder is typically found in the “Voice Recorder” or “Sound Recorder” app in your app drawer.

Where is the voice recorder on my Android phone? The voice recorder is typically found in the “Voice Recorder” or “Sound Recorder” app in your app drawer

How do I record an audio file on my Android phone? To record an audio file, open the Voice Recorder app, tap the record button, and speak or record the sound you want to capture. Then tap stop and save the recording.

How do I record audio on my Samsung Android? To record audio on a Samsung Android, open the “Voice Recorder” app, press the record button, and speak or record the desired audio. Press stop and save when finished.

Does my Samsung phone have a built-in voice recorder? Yes, Samsung phones have a built-in voice recorder.

Can I record a conversation on my Samsung phone? Yes, you can record a conversation on your Samsung phone using the Voice Recorder app.

