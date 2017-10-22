

One of the most handy features of any Android device is the ability to record yourself. There are plenty of reasons for wanting to do so as well. Musicians may want to record a new idea, journalists need to record interviews, and some even set it up to see if they talk in their sleep. The good news is that you don’t have to go and buy a voice recorder from someplace like Amazon or Walmart anymore. Your smartphone is perfectly capable of handling it for you! Here are the best voice recorder apps for Android! Note taking apps also have voice recording capabilities. You can find our best list for that just below.

Here are some more apps you might find useful! 10 best note taking apps for Android One of the many great things about having a smartphone is the ability to take notes. You have your smartphone on you at practically all times. That makes it a prime spot to put your … 10 best musician apps for Android Musicians come in all shapes and sizes. You may be a woodwind player in an orchestra or a guitar player in a rock band. That makes the subject of musician apps a little difficult to …

Audio Recorder Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Audio Recorder is one of the simpler voice recorder apps. Don’t let its ease of use fool you, though. It’s a pretty fun little recorder. Its big draw is that it supports a couple of actual microphones that are capable of recording some pretty decent audio. Aside from the hardware support, it has the basics. You can record stuff, save it, upload it to various platforms (including cloud storage), and more. The app is also free to download with no in-app purchases or advertisements (for now). DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Call recorder Price: Free / $3.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Call Recorder is one of the most popular voice recorder apps. It also records phone calls. It's not great for general use, though. The app features incoming and outgoing call recording, playback options, white and black lists, and more. You can even set your source to be a microphone, a voice call, or a video camera. It's good for what it is. The free version contains advertising while the pro version does not. Otherwise, both versions should work pretty much the same. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Easy Voice Recorder Price: Free / $3.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Easy Voice Recorder does what the name suggests. It provides an easy method to record things with your phone. You open the app, hit the mic button, record, share as needed, and then close the app. It also has a few additional features, like the ability to change what kind of file type you record to. It also has widget support. The pro version also includes support for stereo recording, Bluetooth microphone support, and more. The pro version also removes the advertising from the free version. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Hi-Q MP3 Voice Recorder Price: Free / $3.49 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Hi-Q is one of the more powerful voice recorder apps out there. It records in MP3. That makes the sound files compatible with virtually everything. Along with that, you can have it upload automatically to Dropbox once recording finishes. It also comes with widget support, the ability to choose which mic on your device you want to use (assuming you have more than one), support for Wi-Fi transfer, gain control, and more. The paid version adds a few more features as well. The only downside is that it doesn’t support phone call recording. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Parrot Price: Free / Up to $19.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Parrot is one of the better all-in-one voice recorder apps and call recorder apps. It features Material Design, call recording capabilities, scheduled recordings, cloud storage support, Android Wear support, and more. It's mostly meant for business use such as recording meetings or phone calls with clients. However, its swath of customization features make it useful for almost anybody. The price can get a little expensive, though. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Take a break with some more excellent app lists! 15 best camera apps for Android Cameras on smartphones are a much bigger deal than they used to be. Companies are chomping at the bit to make their cameras more reliable, work better in low light, and add features that people want. … 15 best Android apps of 2017 Here it is ladies and gentlemen. The crème de la crème. The Android apps that stand alone at the top of the pantheon. These apps have become ubiquitous with Android and if you're looking for …

RecForge II Price: Free / Up to $3.87 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY RecForge II is among the most powerful voice recorder apps out there. It has a plethora of features, including pitch control, gain control, tempo control, and more. It’s one of the better ones for longer recordings and especially for stuff like music or lecture recordings. The app also comes with a simple sound editor so you can clip and otherwise edit your recordings. You can even have the playback loop for memorization purposes. This one is definitely great for just about everybody whether it's for business, music, college, or whatever. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Smart Voice Recorder Price: Free / $1.49 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Smart Voice Recorder is one of the more niche voice recording apps. It works best for long-form recording for things like speeches, lectures, music practice sessions, and stuff like that. The app includes the ability to auto-skip long periods of silence so you can get to the meat and potatoes of your recordings. It also has some other useful features, such as the ability to set recordings as a ringtone, a microphone calibration tool, and more. You can pick up the paid version for $1.49 as an in-app purchase. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Snipback Price: Free / $1.49 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Snipback is a different kind of voice recorder app. Like most voice recorder apps, it performs the basics. You’ll be able to record stuff, upload it if need be, and manage the files. It also has some other features like audio quality selections, recording duration selections, and a noise reduction filter. What makes it unique is the ability to recapture up to 30 seconds of audio from before you started recording. The only caveat is that you’ll need to leave the app open in the background. It could drain a bit of extra batter, but it's still pretty neat. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Voice Recorder Pro Price: Free / $1.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Thankfully, Voice Recorder is a better app than its bland name would imply. It is a fully featured app that likes to keep it simple. You’ll be able to record in PCM (Wave), AAC, and AMR which gives you a good variety of options. On top of that, the interface is easy to use, files are easy to find and manage, and this can be used to record phone calls (if its device and OS supported). It also has other features such as a bitrate option and much more. It's one of the more serviceable and simple voice recorder apps. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Your phone's native voice recorder apps Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY The voice recorder apps on your phone are no slouch. For starters, they are always free. They're also already installed so it won't take up any more of your storage. They're generally simple with the basic features. However, for some devices, like LG's V-series phones, the voice recorder app may tap into hardware features of the phone that third party voice recorder apps simply cannot do. You should definitely try the one that almost certainly came on your phone first just to be sure that you actually need a third party app. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thank you for reading! Here are some final app list recommendations! 10 best college apps for Android College can be an important time in one's life. You'll be learning all kinds of new things. Or at least you're supposed to. Most sites that do lists for college apps will tell you to … 10 best cloud storage services and apps for Android of 2017 We're not in an era where having cloud storage is a good idea. It's efficient, doesn't take up your internal storage, and it's far more convenient than carrying a hard drive around everywhere. it also …

If we missed any of the best voice recorder apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!