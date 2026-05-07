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Your Pixel 8 phone is almost ready for AirDrop support

It looks like the Pixel 8 phones could soon get Quick Share/AirDrop support.
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21 minutes ago

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Ryan Haines / Android Authority
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Google surprised the tech world last year when it announced that Quick Share on the Pixel 10 series would support Apple’s AirDrop feature. This meant Pixel 10 owners and iPhone users could natively share files with each other. This functionality has since arrived on the Pixel 9 series and several other Android phones, but it now looks like Google is gearing up to bring this to the Pixel 8 range.

Users on the pixel_phones subreddit (h/t: PiunikaWeb) report that they’re seeing the Quick Share Extension app on the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 Pro. These users apparently received the app after the April or May system updates. This app is a prerequisite for Quick Share/AirDrop interoperability.

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Unfortunately, a couple of Pixel 8 series owners report that Quick Share/AirDrop support isn’t actually working right now. So Google still needs to flick the switch and enable the feature on these phones.

Nevertheless, the fact that this extension app is now available on Pixel 8 phones means that Google is definitely gearing up to bring AirDrop support to these devices. Our fingers are crossed that this capability lands on Pixel 8 devices sooner rather than later.

The news also comes as phones from other Android manufacturers gain Quick Share/AirDrop support. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra, and the vivo X300 Ultra.

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Apple AirDropGoogle PixelGoogle Pixel 8Quick Share
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