Get a free $200-$300 Amazon gift card when you pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were just unwrapped. You can check out our hands-on post to learn our initial reaction to both. Full reviews are definitely coming, but if you’re already convinced that you want one of these, there are some pretty sweet deals already available from Amazon.

Amazon’s prices are the same as Samsung’s, but you’re getting a deal in the form of a free Amazon gift card. Those who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will get a free $300 gift card, while pre-ordering a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will grant you a $200 one. Get a free $300 Amazon gift card when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Get a free $200 Amazon gift card when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Amazon tells us this offer is available until July 23, 2024. Of course, this is because these devices will be fully released on July 24.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 + $300 Amazon gift card Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 + $300 Amazon gift card Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Limited time deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is looking like a promising foldable. The price has definitely not been reduced, though. In fact, it is $100 more expensive than the predecessor at $1,900! You need any deal you can get, and this one is looking as good as they get. At least for now.

If you’re willing to spend this amount of money, you’ll get a great design that is now slimmer and more refined. It seems more similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and its proportions have been widened to make it a more usable handset when folded shut.

Specs are nothing short of high-end. You’ll get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, so performance should be no issue, and you’ll also be able to enjoy all those new AI features. The internal screen measures 7.6 inches and has a 2,160 x 1,856 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The external display measures 6.3 inches and has a 2,376 x 968 resolution. Both feature a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, so everything will look amazing. And while we need more time to test them before passing judgment, we’re almost sure the cameras will be stunning.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 + $200 Amazon gift card Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 + $200 Amazon gift card The Flip gets refreshed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 introduces several exciting updates over previous Flip phones. It is equipped with a larger battery, improved cooling, and a next-gen chipset. 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage mean you do not need to compromise on performance. The 3.4-inch front display offers info at a glance, while the 6.7-inch 22:9 main AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited time deal!

The whole “go big or go home” advice isn’t always appropriate, especially when it comes to phones. Some of us like saving space in our pockets for storing the phone and the extra cash we will save on something like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. It’s by no means cheap, but the $1,100 price point is much more palatable, especially if there’s a $200 Amazon gift card thrown into the deal.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 follows a similar design language, reminiscent of its predecessor. The main differences are the sharper look and the accented camera borders. There’s plenty to love in other departments, though.

Of course, you’ll be upgraded to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is also paired with 12GB of RAM, resulting in outstanding performance. The external display is only 3.4 inches, but the internal screen measures a more adequate 6.7 inches. Both use the same Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panels you find on the Fold. You’ll also get a 120Hz refresh rate.

You can also get some freebies with the new Samsung watches and earbuds If you care for today’s other Samsung announcements, there are no Amazon gift card offers for those, but you can get some freebies if you pre-order some of them. For example, you can get a free band if you buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. And these can cost up to $80! Additionally, Sammy is throwing in a Clip Case for pre-ordering either the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which is a $30 value. Sadly, there seem to be no deals on the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Are you getting any of these deals? Hurry up, as they won’t last forever. These are only for pre-orders.

If you’re looking for other great deals, we have plenty of them at the Android Authority deals hub. We update those deals daily, and they usually include offers on the hottest tech around!

You might like

Comments