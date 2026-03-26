Want to reboot your friend's Exynos Galaxy phone? Just send them this link

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A specific webpage is triggering instant reboots on Samsung phones with Exynos chips.

The culprit appears to be a Fairphone Gen 6 OS-related webpage that consistently crashes affected devices.

Reports include the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy A56, and even the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE.

Opening a webpage should be easy, not something that restarts your phone. But that’s what some Samsung users are facing right now, which is making people question how stable Exynos chips really are.

The issue first gained traction through a Reddit post involving a two-week-old Galaxy S24 (Exynos variant). The user shared a video showing the phone rebooting instantly after loading a specific webpage (via PiunikaWeb).

The post says that a certain webpage related to Fairphone’s Gen 6 OS is causing Galaxy phones with Exynos chips to reboot instantly. If you tap the link, the phone just shuts down and restarts, with no warning or error message.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

This isn’t just a one-off glitch. Reports show that several devices are affected, like the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and even midrange phones such as the Galaxy A56. Tablets like the Galaxy Tab S10 FE are also showing the same issue.

It’s not just one app causing the problem. Users report crashes on Chrome, Samsung Internet, and even when using the Google app to open the page. Some say Firefox is less affected. A few users also noticed something else before the crash: the page takes unusually long to load, and the phone heats up.

Multiple users confirm the same behavior across different models and regions. Phones with Snapdragon chips seem to load the site without issues, and some people say the crash only happens on Wi-Fi, not mobile data.

At the moment, there’s no clear answer. What is known is that not all Android phones are affected. Pixel phones load the site without problems, and iPhones using Safari work fine too.

Until there’s an official solution, the best thing to do is avoid that Fairphone webpage if you have a Galaxy device with an Exynos chip.

Samsung hasn’t commented on the problem yet, but since so many people are talking about it, it probably won’t go unnoticed for much longer. Android Authority has contacted the company and will update this article when we get a response.

Follow