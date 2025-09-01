Poll: Were you affected by Verizon's service outage over the weekend?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Verizon had a very eventful August, thanks mainly to the unpopular decision to cut loyalty discounts. The company had to resort to damage control by offering new discounts instead of the old ones, but some customers felt tricked into accepting lower discounts. If you were willing to look past all of this, the carrier just bounced back after a rough weekend where it suffered a service outage.

Verizon shared that “an isolated number” of its customers had experienced a service disruption on Saturday afternoon and evening, caused by a “software-related issue.” The company affirms that service was restored later in the day. However, if any users are still experiencing any issues, Verizon advises them to restart their device, which should activate service immediately.

Verizon did not share the exact issue. Reddit and X are filled with user complaints, indicating that the carrier possibly downplayed the severity of the outage. We’re also seeing reports from users who mention that they faced a service outage again yesterday (Sunday), and some have not had service for over 24 hours, despite the carrier claiming that service has been fully restored.

Were you affected by Verizon's recent outage? 40 votes Yes, I did not have service on Saturday, but it has been fixed. 15 % Yes, I did not have service on Saturday and Sunday, but it has been fixed. 8 % Yes, I faced issues since Saturday, and it has not yet been fixed. 23 % No, I did not face any issue with Verizon over the weekend. 40 % I am not a Verizon customer, so I am not impacted. 15 %

As part of the issue, users have been stuck without a working network, with their phones showing either no network or an “SOS – No service” mode message. Consequently, users have been unable to call, text, or use mobile data on their phones.

If you are still without service on Verizon, try toggling Airplane mode on and off on your phone. If that doesn’t work, please reboot your phone as Verizon advised. If it still doesn’t work, let us know in the comments below!

