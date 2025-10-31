New Play Store summaries save you from skimming app reviews

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR AI-generated app review summaries are appearing on the Play Store.

Google’s been working on this functionality for some time; we first saw signs it was coming last year.

These summaries seem to be rolling out generally, but are not universally available yet.

Generative AI’s whole deal, when you boil it down, is absorbing existing information and then serving it up in other forms. That process can be wildly complex, as in the case of generative video — but on the simpler end of the spectrum, AI can be very helpful for parsing large bodies of text to create concise summaries. Google’s started putting its AI to work in the latter way on the Play Store, where you’ll soon see AI-generated summaries of aggregated user app reviews.

We were able to activate these AI-generated review summaries in the Play Store more than a year ago, but now, they’re starting to appear broadly, no fiddling required. Once these summaries have rolled out to your account, you’ll see a bolded Users are saying heading in the Ratings and reviews section of Play Store app listings that have enough reviews to pull from. Each summary takes the form of a single paragraph that tries to highlight common positive and negative points across that app’s user reviews.

We’re seeing AI-generated app review summaries in version 48.5.23-31 of the Play Store, though not on all of our devices (nothing on my Pixel 9 Pro yet). Here’s what the review summaries look like in action.

Under the text summary, there’s a selection of chips that let you drill down into reviews that mention certain aspects of the app.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Review summaries are a common and relatively helpful application of AI. Apple rolled out similar review summaries for the iOS App Store in April, and Amazon’s been serving up AI-generated product review summaries for some time, as well.

Follow