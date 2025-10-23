ChatGPT maker is bringing its video creation app to Android — maybe sooner than you'd think

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI’s Sora 2 has emerged as the hottest generative video tool around.

The head of the team behind it now teases that a Sora Android app is “actually coming soon.”

We also learn about new character cameo tools and editing abilities in the works.

AI-powered generative video systems are a lot of things, all at once. Yes, they represent a mire of complicated questions about art, the role of creators, and AI ethics, absolutely. But they can also be just jaw-droppingly impressive in terms of their output, and they’re still getting better all the time. This week the man behind arguably the best one around gives us a little update on where it’s headed next, including a long-overdue Android app.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

We’re talking about OpenAI’s Sora 2, and while the system got a lot of early attention for the crazy celebrity videos people were making, we were really most impressed with the results we saw when putting it head-to-head with Google’s own Veo 3 tools. Sora lead Bill Peebles took to X last night to offer fans some insight into what his team’s working on now.

For us, the big news is probably Android support. Right now, you can pre-register for Sora by OpenAI on the Play Store, and while we don’t yet have a firm ETA, Peebles says that “the Android version of Sora is actually coming soon.” That’s phrased almost incredulously, but we’re still very happy to hear it.

We also get a few updates about functional changes to Sora. The highlight here is the addition of support for character cameos — basically, you can upload media of animals or characters you’ve created, and watch as Sora animates them. If you’ve ever wanted to make your pets talk, this is your chance.

Peebles teases some new editing tools coming to Sora, so you can string a few clips together without relying on an external app, and promises generally improved performance and more user-tailored channels for the service’s social features.

That all sounds reasonably promising, and right now we’re really just waiting for OpenAI to make good on that Android app availability — don’t leave us hanging, guys!

Follow