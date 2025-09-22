PSA: Pixelsnap Ring Stand may mark up your caseless Pixel 10

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR There’s a report of the Pixelsnap Ring Stand scratching the back glass of a Pixel 10 Pro.

The scratch may be the result of dust or debris getting between the metal ring and the phone.

The scratch appeared within 72 hours of using the ring stand on the device.

The Pixelsnap Ring Stand has been making headlines lately, but for the wrong reasons. First, there was an issue with the screws becoming undone. Now, there’s a new issue that should be a little concerning for those who don’t put their phone in a case.

When you choose to be a caseless user, you have to be extra cautious with how you handle your smartphone. Or else you risk your phone getting dinged up. But sometimes those risks come from unexpected places. Case in point, one Pixel 10 Pro owner was surprised when they found a scratch on the back of their phone presumably left by their Pixelsnap Ring Stand.

According to the owner, they had been using the Pixelsnap Ring Stand for less than 72 hours. Despite gently unfolding and folding the ring, a slight scratch has appeared on the device. Fortunately, the scratch only appears where the metal touches the glass, which is only the top part of the ring.

The user adds that the mark is not residual or a deposit of a material, as they tried both dry and wet cleaning methods to rub it off. They also ruled out the possibility of loose screws being a culprit. Instead, the fault may fall on dust and debris that got between the metal ring and the glass back.

The good news is that this problem doesn’t appear to be nearly as common as the previously mentioned loose screw issue. But you may still want to be careful when attaching the Pixelsnap Ring Stand to your device.

