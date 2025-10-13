Poll: Are you facing Wi-Fi issues after latest Pixel update?

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

Last week, the Pixel 7 and newer devices began receiving the October 2025 update. That update squashes several bugs, like the issue causing a frozen or fuzzy display on the Pixel 10 under certain conditions, and improves stability. Although the update is designed to solve some of the recent problems Pixel users have been experiencing, it may have inadvertently introduced another problem.

Since installing the October 2025 update, Pixel 10 Pro owners have reported trouble connecting to Wi-Fi. According to the reports, these owners see a message that says “(networkname) is connected but has no internet access.” As one owner explains, even if the phone shows that it is connected to the internet, nothing actually works. It appears the issue extends past the Pixel 10, as there’s a report from a Pixel 9 Pro owner with the same problem.

The update is still reaching more devices, so it’s difficult to nail down how widespread the bug is. With that in mind, we’d like to know if you’re experiencing the same issue. Are you having trouble connecting your Pixel phone to Wi-Fi? Did the problem start after you installed the October 2025 update?

Is your Pixel phone having Wi-Fi issues after the October 2025 update? 103 votes Yes 28 % No 55 % I haven't updated yet 17 %

In addition to Wi-Fi disconnections, the October 2025 update seems to have introduced a second problem. As we reported earlier today, Pixel 10 owners who installed this month’s update are experiencing widespread app crashes. This bug is either causing apps to crash randomly or getting users stuck on the splash screen. At the moment, the glitch is appears to mostly be affecting Pro models of the Pixel 10.

