Pixel 10 users report random app crashes after October update

TL;DR Pixel 10 users are facing widespread app crashes after the October update.

The issue seems to be affecting the Pro Pixel 10 models more than others.

Some users found a temporary workaround involving Google Play Services, but it may be a risky maneuver.

Google rolled out the October Pixel update just last week, but it’s not going down smoothly for Pixel 10 owners. Users are reporting random app crashes after installing the update, with multiple threads on Reddit pointing to the Pixel 10 Pro as the most affected model. Since the update is still reaching more devices, it’s possible the issue extends to the standard Pixel 10 as well.

“After the October update, all apps have started to crash randomly or just get stuck at the splash screen. I’ve tried multiple reboots, but still the same issue,” the original poster wrote.

Several others have chimed in with similar experiences on their Pixel 10 Pro units.

“I just started experiencing this yesterday. It is frustrating. If an app does open and load it won’t let me touch anything and it crashes,” another user complained.

The thread is filling fast with new reports of users struggling with constant app crashes following the update.

Amid the frustration, one user claims to have found a temporary workaround that worked for some people, though it isn’t an ideal fix.

“The solution I found was to update to the Android OS October update, then uninstall the Google Play Services and Google Play Store updates. Uninstalling the Play Services update will sign you out of your Google account(s) on your phone, so make sure you have secondary passkeys set up for your accounts before doing this. No crashes since doing this. My running theory is that the October Play Services update is clashing with the September Android OS update in some way,” the user explained.

While this may fix your Pixel 10’s app crash problems, uninstalling updates for Google Play Services and the Play Store could disrupt key phone functions or cause other issues. Also, it’s not something that’s worked for everyone, with some folks reporting that app crashes returned despite the Play Services data wipe.

Google hasn’t officially commented on the problem yet, but given how widespread the reports are becoming, a bug fix should be issued soon. Until then, if you have a Pixel 10 series phone, you might want to wait and watch before installing the October update.

