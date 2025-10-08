October 2025 Pixel updates start heading out, including fix for Pixel 10 display glitches

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s October 2025 update is landing now for Pixel 7 and newer devices.

None of the glitches being patched sound too severe, and most target stability issues.

There is one fix specifically for new Pixel 10 handsets, addressing “frozen or fuzzy” screen output.

We may be firmly into the second week of October by now, but with the month getting started mid-week like it did, that’s meant having to wait a few days to get our hands on Google’s latest updates for its Pixel hardware. Yesterday, Verizon offered us a taste of what to expect, previewing the changes in the October 2025 Pixel update, and now we’re finally seeing Google make those updates available.

Over on its Pixel community forums, Google shares word of its October Pixel updates, fleshing out some of the details already shared by Verizon. Here’s what the company says we can expect from today’s release: Display & Graphics Fix for screen flickering and sudden shutdown issues under certain conditions [Pixel 7 series]

Fix for issue occasionally causing frozen or fuzzy display under certain conditions [Pixel 10 series] System Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability under certain conditions [Pixel Tablet] User Interface Fix for an issue where a semi-transparent background would persist after the camera was launched under certain conditions [Pixel 7 — Pixel 10 series]

Fix for issue where the flashlight status does not appear on the At a Glance widget in certain conditions [Pixel 9 — Pixel 10 series]

Fix for System UI crash when starting or stopping casting with the Media Output Switcher in certain conditions [Pixel 7 — Pixel 10 series]

Of course, when we say the Pixel 10 series here, we’re only referring to currently released devices — the Pixel 10 Pro Fold doesn’t formally land until tomorrow, so it won’t be part of that list until next month’s updates. This month is also notable as the first time we’re not getting updates for 2021’s Pixel 6 family.

With this month’s release officially underway, those Pixel 7 and newer devices will start alerting users of their software’s availability through notifications beginning today — but it still might be a little before you get yours.

If you’re feeling particularly antsy, you could always get ahead of the curve and just manually install the new release, either as a full factory image (which is probably overkill) or as an OTA update on top of your existing install. But honestly — none of the fixes we’re looking at today feel quite so urgent as to require either of those approaches, so maybe just take a breath, relax, and wait for the October update to find your Pixel on its own.

