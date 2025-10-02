Here's a better look at the new Pixel Weather app for Wear OS, with Material 3 Expressive design

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s new Pixel Weather app for Wear OS has been leaked once again.

The new Pixel Weather app has a Material 3 Expressive design.

The app is expected to arrive with the Pixel Watch 4, but you can already sideload it on Wear OS 6 smartwatches.

Google recently mentioned that it will no longer offer its Weather app for new installations on Wear OS 6 and newer smartwatches. The company went so far as to encourage users to use either third-party weather apps or the default weather apps offered by watch brands. Pixel Watch owners might think they are in a bit of a pickle, but they’re not, as Google has been spotted working on a Pixel Weather app for Wear OS, complete with Material 3 Expressive design changes. We have already seen some of the screens that will appear in the app, thanks to its Play Store listing, and now we bring you an even better look at the Pixel Weather app for Wear OS.

A Reddit user was fortunate enough to receive their Pixel Watch 4 early. They were also kind enough to share the Pixel Weather APK from the Pixel Watch 4, which Reddit user ItsJustJoshDev installed on a Galaxy Watch running Wear OS 6 to give us these screenshots:

As you can see, the Pixel Weather app for Wear OS comes with Material 3 Expressive design. Within the app, we get information for the current weather, Hourly forecast, Daily forecast, AQI, Sunrise, and Precipitation.

Users will be able to set units for Temperature and Precipitation.

There are also tiles for information on the Weather, UV, and Sunset. These screens were already visible in the Pixel Weather app’s Play Store listing.

Finally, here’s a quick hands-on video of the Pixel Weather app (Wear OS) running on the Galaxy Watch to give you a better idea of the overall app experience:

The Pixel Watch 4 will be available for open sale from October 9, 2025, and we expect the Pixel Weather app for Wear OS to become available for download around the same time. It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if the Play Store listing remains restricted to the Pixel Watch lineup, though interested users can always attempt to sideload the APK on their Wear OS 6 smartwatch.

