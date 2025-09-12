Google is phasing out one of its staple Wear OS apps

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is discontinuing its legacy Weather app for Wear OS 6 and newer versions.

Wear OS 6 is the latest iteration of the software and is based on Android 16.

Wear OS 6 users who already had the old Weather app before upgrading can continue using it, but new downloads from the Play Store will no longer be allowed.

Pixel Watch users will get upgraded to the Pixel Weather app.

Google will no longer offer its Weather app for new installations on Wear OS 6 and newer smartwatches. Instead, users are encouraged to download other third-party weather apps for Wear OS or use the default weather apps offered by watch brands.

In a community announcement post, the company clarified that since many smartwatch makers have their own weather apps, Google’s built-in Weather app will cease to exist on Wear OS 6 and above. However, if you have a watch running Wear OS 5 and older, nothing changes. You’ll still be able to download and use Google’s existing Weather app from the Play Store.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

On third-party smartwatches running Wear OS 6, like those from Samsung, OnePlus, Mobvoi, etc, Google’s current Weather app will no longer be available for downloads from the Play Store. However, if you already have the app installed before upgrading to Wear OS 6, you can keep using it.

The rules are obviously different for the Pixel Watch. Google’s smartwatches running Wear OS 6 or future newer versions will automatically feature (or be upgraded to) the new Pixel Weather app. Users won’t have to do anything manually to access this app. The Pixel Weather app on Wear OS has a similar layout to the Weather app, but introduces Google’s Material 3 Expressive design.

Meanwhile, Google reminds users that they can continue to ask Gemini or Google Assistant for weather updates on watches running Wear OS 3 and above.

Follow