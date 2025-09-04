Google is expanding the Pixel Weather app to Wear OS

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Back in 2022, Google gave Wear OS 3 a standalone weather app simply called Weather. It provides pretty much all the information you need from such an app, like the temperature, the daily highs and lows, precipitation chance, and so on. While it has long been a go-to weather app on Wear OS, it looks like it’s about to be overshadowed by an expansion of the Pixel Weather app.

The Pixel Weather app is expanding beyond phones and tablets to land on Wear OS. 9to5Google reports that Pixel Weather on Wear OS will have a similar layout to the Weather app, but it will bring Material 3 Expressive design changes.

It appears the icon for the app is similar to the one on phones and tablets, with the classic yellow sun on a blue background. Meanwhile, the city view features a pill-shaped card that contains the current weather condition, a corresponding icon, the temperature, the highs and lows, and “Feels like.” Above that card, you’ll see the city name and the time.

In addition to the revamp, this app adds a detailed hourly forecast. It also appears that watch face complications are supported.

Last but not least, there are Material 3 Expressive tiles for the app. One splits the information into three bubbles, one for the temperature, another for the precipitation, and the last for the highs and lows. There are also updated tiles for sunrise/sunset and UV index, all using the Material 3 Expressive design.

It’s expected that the Pixel Weather app will arrive on Wear OS next month, debuting on the Pixel Watch 4. However, Google has already started putting up a few screenshots on the Play Store. It’s unclear what Google plans to do with the Weather app now that Pixel Weather is coming.

