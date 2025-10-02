A lucky customer already has the Pixel Watch 4 before launch, and they've shared its core apps

TL;DR The Google Pixel Watch 4 has begun shipping to some customers a week ahead of its official launch.

A Reddit user who received the watch early shared their first impressions of the packaging and design.

The user also extracted and shared APKs for the new watch faces and apps from the device.

Google announced the Pixel Watch 4 in August 2025, alongside the Pixel 10 series, but retail availability for the watch will only open up on October 9. That’s still a week away, but it appears some customers are already getting their hands on the Pixel Watch 4 ahead of its official release.

Reddit user thedelicatesnowflake already got their hands on the Pixel Watch 4 45mm. Their retailer notified that the watch is available for pickup, and so here it is:

The user was impressed with the packaging of the watch, noting that it is very well thought out, even if the eco-friendly appearance is somewhat deceptive.

For their first impression, the Reddit user notes that the charging pins resemble “two small horns” protruding from the watch. They also aren’t a fan of the domed display, as it feels like they are looking at the watch from the wrong angle.

What is most interesting is that the Reddit user has extracted the APK files from the Pixel Watch 4 and shared them for the watch faces, the Clock app, and the Pixel Weather app. We advise caution when sideloading APKs from unknown sources, so please exercise care. From the comments, it appears that not all watch faces work, even on other Wear OS 6 watches. The Pixel Weather app for Wear OS works well when sideloaded; however, you can save yourself some trouble by taking a look at what the new app for Wear OS offers before deciding to install it.

The Reddit user did not share their region, so we don’t really know which retailer has delivered the Pixel Watch 4 early. If you get your hands on it early as well, let us know more in the comments below!

