Google is finally fixing Pixel Watch update disparity with a new April update for all!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A new April update is starting to roll out for all Pixel Watch models today.

It brings Wear OS 5.1 to all Pixel Watch users, even those who have been stuck on the November 2024 update.

The new software also fixes a critical step count bug.

Google has announced that all Pixel Watch users, including those who missed the March update, will now start receiving the new April update. The software brings critical bug fixes and feature parity across all Pixel Watch models, resolving a frustrating gap that had left many users stuck on the November 2024 build.

The new software version, BP1A.250305.019.W8, is now being rolled out to Pixel Watch 1, 2, and 3 globally. Google’s release notes show that the update fixes a key issue impacting step tracking accuracy. Moreover, the new April Pixel Watch update also delivers Wear OS 5.1 to users who missed the March update entirely.

Pixel Watch April update details For Pixel Watch users on the March update or initial April update that Google rolled out earlier this month (version BP1A.250305.019.W7), the latest April update reverts a recent step count algorithm enhancement that caused some watches to report unusually high step counts in specific scenarios. Google says the step count algorithm has now been rolled back to its original, more reliable version.

The biggest relief comes for users still on the November 2024 update. The new April Pixel Watch update includes everything Google announced in the March release, including, importantly, Wear OS 5.1 based on Android 15, alongside bug fixes and new features (except the now-removed step algorithm tweak).

This means users who were previously left behind now get a massive leap forward, jumping two full updates and aligning with the rest of the Pixel Watch community.

According to Google, the April Pixel Watch update will roll out in phases and vary based on carrier and device type. Users will be notified directly on their Pixel Watch when the update becomes available.

