Google dropped the April Pixel Watch update only for those who got the March one

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has admitted that not all Pixel Watches got the March update.

Those still on the older Android 14 build from November 2024 will have to wait longer for the Android 15-based Wear OS 5.1 update.

Meanwhile, Google has rolled out an unexpected April update, which will also not be available to Pixel Watches still on the Android 14 build.

Google rolled out an unexpected April update for the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 yesterday. At the time, the company also announced a new Scam Detection feature for the smartwatches but did not provide a changelog or details regarding the latest update’s availability.

Now, Google has confirmed that the April update will only roll out to Pixel Watches that previously received the March update, which introduced Wear OS 5.1. In doing so, the company also acknowledged that not all Pixel Watches have received that update.

Although Wear OS 5.1 began rolling out to all Pixel Watches on March 4, Google abruptly halted the update in the following weeks, leaving some users stranded.

In the April update’s changelog, Google states, “For those who did not receive the original March update, we will be rolling out an update in the coming weeks; more details to come.”

So, if you’re one of the many Pixel Watch users still running the older Android 14 build from November 2024, you’ll need to wait a little longer to get your hands on the latest software.

Bug fixes incoming, but not for everyone. As for what the April update includes, Google has revealed that it addresses two widely reported issues on Pixel Watches.

First, the update (version number BP1A.250305.019.W7) fixes a bug that prevented some users from modifying or adding watch faces through the Pixel Watch mobile app. Second, it resolves a problem where some users experience delayed notifications on their watch.

Again, it’s important to note that this update will not be available to Pixel Watch users who are not already on firmware version BP1A.250305.019.W3, that is, the March update. If that’s you, don’t go looking around for the April update on your Pixel Watch.