Another huge Pixel Watch 5 leak showcases everything from design to health features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR More marketing materials for the Pixel Watch 5 have leaked.

The smartwatch could come with Gemini Intelligence built in.

Health features include heart health tracking, sleep tracking, cardio load tracking, and more.

As we approach Google’s next hardware event, we’re seeing more leaked information about the upcoming Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel 11 series. After a recent leak shed some light on the Pixel Watch 5’s pricing and specs, we’re now getting even more official renders and images of the watch.

Leaker Evan Blass has shared new marketing images and renders of the Pixel Watch 5 in his newsletter. The images also give us an idea of some of the new features we can expect to see on Google’s upcoming smartwatch.

The Pixel Watch 5 could come with “Ask Gemini” integration. We have already seen Gemini-related marketing materials in previous leaks, and Google has also confirmed that Gemini Intelligence will come to some smartwatches running Wear OS 7. It is highly likely that the Pixel Watch 5 will be on that list of select smartwatches with access to Gemini Intelligence.

Evan Blass

The leak also showcases several health features. The Pixel Watch 5 will likely receive support for heart-health features, including irregular-rhythm notifications and heart rate variability tracking. Other health features in the leaked materials include sleep tracking, blood oxygen level measurements, and cardio tracking.

As expected, the watch will also support the Fitbit Personal Health Coach and the “Ask Coach” feature Google released late last year. We’ve already seen leaked marketing images of the watch bands for the Pixel Watch 5, which hint at silicone and woven bands in multiple colors.

Google will announce the Pixel Watch 5 at its hardware event on August 12, so we don’t have to wait long for confirmed details about the upcoming smartwatch.

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