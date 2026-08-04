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Huge Pixel Watch 5 leak leaves little to the imagination
Aug 4, 2026 — 11:06 AM ET
- Purported marketing materials and specs for the Pixel Watch 5 have leaked.
- The materials show minimal changes from Pixel Watch 4, including more storage and nominally larger batteries.
- The Pixel Watch 5 will be officially unveiled next week in New York.
Leakers are doing their level best to reveal everything about Google’s latest phones and wearables ahead of the company’s hardware event in New York next week. We’ve already seen plenty of info about the yet-unannounced Pixel Watch 5, and today, a new leak is leaving very little to the imagination.
Working with OnLeaks, MyMobiles has published a large tranche of marketing materials for the Pixel Watch 5. The leak includes full specs for the new wearable and also reaffirms some previously leaked info — including, unfortunately, the fact that the new watch will cost more than the last model.
The marketing materials featured talk up functionality we’re used to from prior Pixel Watch generations, including Gemini access, loss of pulse detection, sleep tracking, and Google Health’s Morning Brief.
So what’s actually different this year? Not much. Apart from new colors we’ve seen in other leaks, MyMobiles points out that the Pixel Watch 5 will come with 64 gigs of storage (double the Pixel Watch 4), the new Wear OS 7, and nominally higher battery capacities that don’t come with any claims of improved battery life.
Here’s the full spec sheet as shared by MyMobiles:
|41mm
|45mm
|Thickness
|12.3mm
|12.3mm
|Weight (without strap)
|31g
|36.7g
|Display
|Actua 360, 320ppi LTPO AMOLED, up to 3,000 nits, 1-60Hz
|Actua 360, 320ppi LTPO AMOLED, up to 3,000 nits, 1-60Hz
|Glass
|Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 with Cortex-M55 coprocessor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 with Cortex-M55 coprocessor
|Storage
|64GB
|64GB
|Software
|Wear OS 7.0
|Wear OS 7.0
|Battery
|332 mAh
|465 mAh
|Battery life (with AOD)
|Up to 30 hours
|Up to 40 hours
|Battery saver
|Up to 48 hours
|Up to 72 hours
|Charging
|50% in ~15 min, 80% in ~25 min, full in ~45 min
|50% in ~15 min, 80% in ~30 min, full in ~60 min
|Connectivity
|4G LTE and UMTS, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, ultra-wideband, satellite SOS
|4G LTE and UMTS, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, ultra-wideband, satellite SOS
|GPS
|Dual-frequency: GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS
|Dual-frequency: GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS
|Interaction
|One-handed touchless gestures, haptic crown, side button, 3rd-generation haptics
|One-handed touchless gestures, haptic crown, side button, 3rd-generation haptics
|Durability
|5 ATM and IP68
|5 ATM and IP68
|Sensors
|Optical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, cEDA skin conductance, skin temperature, altimeter, barometer, compass
|Optical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, cEDA skin conductance, skin temperature, altimeter, barometer, compass
|Warranty
|Two years in the UK, EEA, Switzerland and Australia
|Two years in the UK, EEA, Switzerland and Australia
The report points out that two years of Satellite SOS functionality is included without any additional fees. From what we’ve seen of the Pixel Watch 5 so far, it also seems like previous-generation straps, as well as screen protectors made for the Pixel Watch 4, should be compatible with new model.
All this info and more should be confirmed soon: Google’s set to officially unveil the Pixel Watch 5, as well as the Pixel 11 series, on Wednesday, August 12.
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