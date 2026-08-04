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Wearables and healthSmartwatches

Huge Pixel Watch 5 leak leaves little to the imagination

What's left for Google to reveal next week?
By

Aug 4, 2026 — 11:06 AM ET

Pixel Watch 4 Analog Face.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority
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TL;DR
  • Purported marketing materials and specs for the Pixel Watch 5 have leaked.
  • The materials show minimal changes from Pixel Watch 4, including more storage and nominally larger batteries.
  • The Pixel Watch 5 will be officially unveiled next week in New York.

Leakers are doing their level best to reveal everything about Google’s latest phones and wearables ahead of the company’s hardware event in New York next week. We’ve already seen plenty of info about the yet-unannounced Pixel Watch 5, and today, a new leak is leaving very little to the imagination.

Working with OnLeaks, MyMobiles has published a large tranche of marketing materials for the Pixel Watch 5. The leak includes full specs for the new wearable and also reaffirms some previously leaked info — including, unfortunately, the fact that the new watch will cost more than the last model.

The marketing materials featured talk up functionality we’re used to from prior Pixel Watch generations, including Gemini access, loss of pulse detection, sleep tracking, and Google Health’s Morning Brief.

So what’s actually different this year? Not much. Apart from new colors we’ve seen in other leaks, MyMobiles points out that the Pixel Watch 5 will come with 64 gigs of storage (double the Pixel Watch 4), the new Wear OS 7, and nominally higher battery capacities that don’t come with any claims of improved battery life.

Here’s the full spec sheet as shared by MyMobiles:

41mm45mm
Thickness12.3mm12.3mm
Weight (without strap)31g36.7g
DisplayActua 360, 320ppi LTPO AMOLED, up to 3,000 nits, 1-60HzActua 360, 320ppi LTPO AMOLED, up to 3,000 nits, 1-60Hz
GlassCustom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 with Cortex-M55 coprocessorQualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 with Cortex-M55 coprocessor
Storage64GB64GB
SoftwareWear OS 7.0Wear OS 7.0
Battery332 mAh465 mAh
Battery life (with AOD)Up to 30 hoursUp to 40 hours
Battery saverUp to 48 hoursUp to 72 hours
Charging50% in ~15 min, 80% in ~25 min, full in ~45 min50% in ~15 min, 80% in ~30 min, full in ~60 min
Connectivity4G LTE and UMTS, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, ultra-wideband, satellite SOS4G LTE and UMTS, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, ultra-wideband, satellite SOS
GPSDual-frequency: GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSSDual-frequency: GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS
InteractionOne-handed touchless gestures, haptic crown, side button, 3rd-generation hapticsOne-handed touchless gestures, haptic crown, side button, 3rd-generation haptics
Durability5 ATM and IP685 ATM and IP68
SensorsOptical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, cEDA skin conductance, skin temperature, altimeter, barometer, compassOptical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, cEDA skin conductance, skin temperature, altimeter, barometer, compass
WarrantyTwo years in the UK, EEA, Switzerland and AustraliaTwo years in the UK, EEA, Switzerland and Australia

The report points out that two years of Satellite SOS functionality is included without any additional fees. From what we’ve seen of the Pixel Watch 5 so far, it also seems like previous-generation straps, as well as screen protectors made for the Pixel Watch 4, should be compatible with new model.

All this info and more should be confirmed soon: Google’s set to officially unveil the Pixel Watch 5, as well as the Pixel 11 series, on Wednesday, August 12.

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