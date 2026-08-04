Huge Pixel Watch 5 leak leaves little to the imagination

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Purported marketing materials and specs for the Pixel Watch 5 have leaked.

The materials show minimal changes from Pixel Watch 4, including more storage and nominally larger batteries.

The Pixel Watch 5 will be officially unveiled next week in New York.

Leakers are doing their level best to reveal everything about Google’s latest phones and wearables ahead of the company’s hardware event in New York next week. We’ve already seen plenty of info about the yet-unannounced Pixel Watch 5, and today, a new leak is leaving very little to the imagination.

Working with OnLeaks, MyMobiles has published a large tranche of marketing materials for the Pixel Watch 5. The leak includes full specs for the new wearable and also reaffirms some previously leaked info — including, unfortunately, the fact that the new watch will cost more than the last model.

The marketing materials featured talk up functionality we’re used to from prior Pixel Watch generations, including Gemini access, loss of pulse detection, sleep tracking, and Google Health’s Morning Brief.

So what’s actually different this year? Not much. Apart from new colors we’ve seen in other leaks, MyMobiles points out that the Pixel Watch 5 will come with 64 gigs of storage (double the Pixel Watch 4), the new Wear OS 7, and nominally higher battery capacities that don’t come with any claims of improved battery life.

Here’s the full spec sheet as shared by MyMobiles: 41mm 45mm Thickness 12.3mm 12.3mm Weight (without strap) 31g 36.7g Display Actua 360, 320ppi LTPO AMOLED, up to 3,000 nits, 1-60Hz Actua 360, 320ppi LTPO AMOLED, up to 3,000 nits, 1-60Hz Glass Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 with Cortex-M55 coprocessor Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 with Cortex-M55 coprocessor Storage 64GB 64GB Software Wear OS 7.0 Wear OS 7.0 Battery 332 mAh 465 mAh Battery life (with AOD) Up to 30 hours Up to 40 hours Battery saver Up to 48 hours Up to 72 hours Charging 50% in ~15 min, 80% in ~25 min, full in ~45 min 50% in ~15 min, 80% in ~30 min, full in ~60 min Connectivity 4G LTE and UMTS, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, ultra-wideband, satellite SOS 4G LTE and UMTS, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, ultra-wideband, satellite SOS GPS Dual-frequency: GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS Dual-frequency: GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS Interaction One-handed touchless gestures, haptic crown, side button, 3rd-generation haptics One-handed touchless gestures, haptic crown, side button, 3rd-generation haptics Durability 5 ATM and IP68 5 ATM and IP68 Sensors Optical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, cEDA skin conductance, skin temperature, altimeter, barometer, compass Optical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, cEDA skin conductance, skin temperature, altimeter, barometer, compass Warranty Two years in the UK, EEA, Switzerland and Australia Two years in the UK, EEA, Switzerland and Australia The report points out that two years of Satellite SOS functionality is included without any additional fees. From what we’ve seen of the Pixel Watch 5 so far, it also seems like previous-generation straps, as well as screen protectors made for the Pixel Watch 4, should be compatible with new model.

All this info and more should be confirmed soon: Google’s set to officially unveil the Pixel Watch 5, as well as the Pixel 11 series, on Wednesday, August 12.

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