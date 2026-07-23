New Pixel Watch 5 leak suggests Google isn't trying to outmuscle the Galaxy Watch 9

TL;DR The Pixel Watch 5 has surfaced in the Google Play Console, revealing the same Snapdragon W5 platform used by recent Pixel Watches.

The listing also points to a RAM upgrade, possibly to assist new Gemini-powered features.

The accompanying image matches previously leaked renders, offering another look at Google’s upcoming smartwatch ahead of its expected August launch.

We’ve already gotten our first look at the Pixel Watch 5 through leaked renders, which showed off Google’s upcoming smartwatch in four colors. We’ve also heard about a rumored price increase for the wearable. Now, a fresh, sort of “official” leak is giving us a peek under the hood.

A new Google Play Console listing, spotted by folks over at 9to5Google, appears to reveal key hardware details for the Pixel Watch 5 ahead of its expected debut alongside the Pixel 11 series next month.

According to the listing, the Pixel Watch 5 is powered by Qualcomm’s SW5100 platform, featuring four Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 1.7GHz and an Adreno 702 GPU. Those specifications are effectively unchanged from the Pixel Watch 4, and even the Pixel Watch 2 before it, suggesting Google is sticking with the same processor for a fourth consecutive generation.

9to5Google

That doesn’t necessarily mean nothing has changed. Last year’s Pixel Watch 4 upgraded to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 platform to support features like Satellite SOS, despite retaining the same CPU and GPU configuration. The Play Console listing doesn’t reveal the Pixel Watch 5’s co-processor, so it’s still possible Google has made under-the-hood improvements that aren’t reflected here.

The biggest apparent hardware change is memory. The Play Console listing points to 3GB of RAM, up from the 2GB found in previous Pixel Watches. If accurate, this would be the first RAM increase since Google’s wearable lineup debuted and could help support more memory-intensive on-device Gemini experiences. Samsung, for comparison, still equips the Galaxy Watch 9 with 2GB of RAM, even though it has upgraded the processor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite (SDW6100).

The Play Console listing also includes an image (see above) of the Pixel Watch 5 that lines up with the renders leaked earlier this month by OnLeaks. Those renders showed the watch in Dark Anthracite, Natural Silver, Pyrite, and Warm Gold finishes, with the Warm Gold color reportedly limited to the smaller 41mm model. Previous leaks have also suggested the watch will be available in both 41mm and 45mm sizes with Wi-Fi and LTE variants, though buyers may have to put up with a $50 price increase across the lineup.

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