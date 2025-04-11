Google Pixel Watch 4 renders leak: What's new this time?

TL;DR A trusted source has posted Google Pixel Watch 4 renders.

The images point to a thicker design, while suggesting a new method of charging.

Google is expected to launch the watch in September or October, but we can’t rule out an earlier reveal.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 was one of our favorite smartwatches of 2024, offering multi-day battery life, improved tracking, and more. We’re eagerly anticipating the Pixel Watch 4, and a trusted leaker has just given us a good look at the upcoming wearable.

91mobiles and Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer posted renders that apparently show the Pixel Watch 4. It looks very similar to the previous model, which means a round design accompanied by a haptic crown.

However, the outlet reports a number of tweaks. For one, the Pixel Watch 4 is apparently thicker than the Pixel Watch 3. The new smartwatch is 14.3mm thick versus 12.3mm in the older wearable. We hope the thicker size means it has a bigger battery. The outlet also says the bezels might be a little slimmer, but it’s hard to tell with these images.

What’s particularly interesting is that it looks like the Pixel Watch 4 doesn’t have charging pins on its back. The leaker suggests that the watch uses wireless charging instead. By contrast, the previous watch topped up via a magnetic pin charger. Otherwise, the source also claims that there are two buttons on either side of the speaker. However, we’re not sure whether they’re actually buttons.

Nevertheless, we’re still months away from the new watch’s expected launch date. Google typically launches new Pixel Watches in September or October, but recent Pixel products like the Pixel 9 series and Pixel 9a have launched earlier than expected. So we can’t rule out an earlier reveal for the Pixel Watch 4.

