The third generation of Google’s smartwatch line is here. The Pixel Watch 3 remedies the problems of the past iterations, offering two distinct sizes, a more powerful chipset, and a refined design. Like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Google also reserves some of its features for its Pixel smartphone line, but does this mean you can’t use the Pixel Watch 3 with non-Google phones? Here’s what you need to know.

Does the Pixel Watch 3 work with non-Google phones?

Yes, the Google Pixel Watch 3 will work with non-Google phones running Android 10 or newer. This means that you don’t need to buy a Pixel 9 series phone alongside your Pixel Watch 3, and you don’t even need a brand new smartphone launched in recent years. If your Android phone debuted in 2019 or later, it should accommodate Google’s latest smartwatch without issue.

That said, there are exclusive features that only Pixel smartphone users will gain access to. This isn’t unique in the wearable world. Samsung’s smartwatches also rely on Samsung Galaxy smartphones for their exclusive features, limiting some health features to the ecosystem.

Which Pixel Watch 3 features require a Pixel smartphone?

While those who use a compatible Android phone can enjoy the core features of the Pixel Watch 3, including Fitbit fitness tracking and app support, using the wearable with a Pixel smartphone unlocks plenty of additional smarts. Here are a few of those exclusive features.

Call Screen Requires the Pixel 6 or newer and the Google Phone app on the watch and phone. Call Screen is a boon for identifying and filtering out cellular harassment. The feature leans on the Phone by Google app, which answers calls on your behalf and allows you to determine if the caller is a scammer or spammer. Call Screen now also works if you answer calls through your Pixel Watch, but you will need a Pixel smartphone to utilize the feature.

Importantly, you’ll also need a Pixel 6 or newer Pixel device, and the phone must be connected to your watch via Bluetooth. The feature is only available in the US at present. Considering that Call Screen on Pixel phones functions in ten countries, we expect the feature to spread to these regions in due course.

Do Not Disturb and Bedtime sync Requires a Pixel smartphone. This feature allows Pixel Watch 3 users to sync their Do Not Disturb and Bedtime status with their Pixel phone, allowing them to change the settings on one device to affect both. This feature requires a Pixel smartphone.

Watch Unlock Requires the Pixel 4a or newer running Android 13 or newer. This nifty little feature turns the Pixel Watch 3 into a key that can be used to unlock your smartphone. This lets you bypass direct unlock methods on the phone, such as face unlock or fingerprint sensor. It has more strict device requirements, specifically a Pixel 4a Plus or newer running Android 13 or newer.

To fully utilize the function, the Pixel Watch must be unlocked, actively worn, and within range of your phone.

Pixel Camera control Requires a Pixel smartphone running the Pixel Camera app on the watch and phone. You can use your Pixel Watch 3 as a remote control for your Pixel phone’s camera. To do so, you’ll need the Pixel Camera app installed on both the wearable and the smartphone.

Should you buy a Pixel Watch 3 if you don’t own a Pixel smartphone?

The Pixel exclusive features are useful quality-of-life perks but are not essential. Depending on how valuable you consider these features, you may want to pair the Pixel Watch 3 with a Pixel 9 series model or older Pixel device. However, if you already own a device from another Android brand, there’s no need to ditch it to use the Pixel Watch.

FAQs

Can I use the Pixel Watch 3 with a Samsung phone? Yes, you can use the Pixel Watch 3 with a Samsung phone provided it’s running Android 10 or newer. You will lose out on some Pixel-exclusive features, though.

